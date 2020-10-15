Discoverers encouraged despite loss to No. 1

Columbus High walked away a loser Thursday night at No. 1 Bellevue West. The Discoverers also walked away encouraged nonetheless.
Sure, it was 56-28, but CHS also led at one point, and were it not for a few misses on potential Bellevue West turnovers, might have made it more interesting in the fourth quarter. Columbus had its largest offensive output of the season in terms of total yardage and went toe-to-toe with several Division I players, winning its share of individual battles.
So, again, yes, a loss. Columbus ends the regular season 5-3 but excited about its prospects for a postseason that should start with a home game next Friday.
"Our effort was outstanding tonight. The guys played hard on every play, down to the last interception with two minutes left where Bell West was trying to put up another one with the first-team offense," coach Craig Williams said. "There's a lot of positives."
Bellevue West piled up 401 yards passing on 21 completions, scored four touchdowns through the air and amassed 607 yards of offense. Columbus couldn't match that type of air attack but itself had 216 pass yards, 233 rush yards and 449 total offensively.
The Thunderbirds opened the scoring just over four minutes into the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by LJ Richardson. The Discoverers answered on Brody Mickey's 7-yard touchdown strike to Trey Kobza.
Columbus forced a four-and-out early in the second quarter - Bellevue West rarely punts - and was back in the end zone shortly later on Liam Blaser's 1-yard dive. Bellevue West scored the next three touchdowns and led 28-14 with just over a minute before half. Columbus High answered on a 35-yard fourth-and-5 pass from Mickey to Garret Esch with 2 seconds left before the break.
Both teams added third-quarter scores before Bellevue West finished it off with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.
Columbus threw four interceptions; Bellevue West tossed two and gave away a fumble. The Discoverers also had another interception go through their hands and fail to find another loose ball on the grass.
Eliminate four giveaways and win the turnover battle and perhaps Columbus shocks the state. Yet, Williams said his guys had to go into the night with an attitude of taking chances. Being careful isn't how big underdogs take down reigning champs. He was proud of his team's mentality and wouldn't ask it to be any less aggressive.
"We've got to be able to run the football a little bit, but we're not going to back down; we're going to take shots," Williams said. "There were some plays that we threw interceptions on that, Brody Mickey was doing exactly what we told him to do - throw it up and let our kids make plays."
Kobza made many of them. He caught five passes for 42 yards and the two touchdowns. In the run game, he carried it nine times for 157. Blake Thompson led in receiving yardage - four catches for 89.
Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson had 13 catches for 255 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for an 8-yard score.
"We threw for 216 yards, and a lot of those were our kids making plays," Williams said. "We went in trying not to be too conservative and give our kids chances. They're pretty good; they're going to make some of those plays, too."
Columbus now waits for word from the football playoff selection committee. Five athletic directors will meet Saturday morning to seed the 24 Class A teams 1-24. The top eight will have a first-round bye for the postseason that begins in a week.
Although unranked and 13th in the wildcard standings, Columbus is one of just three teams outside the Lincoln Journal Star top 10 with a winning record.
"I think it's important to play well with the class program in the state," Williams said. "We're less than 36 hours now and they're going to start making up their minds on where we're seeded. I think our kids wanted to make a statement. Hopefully there were a lot of eyes on it tonight. Hopefully those guys deciding give us a good seed because we feel we're a good football team."
