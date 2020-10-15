Discoverers encouraged despite loss to No. 1

Columbus forced a four-and-out early in the second quarter - Bellevue West rarely punts - and was back in the end zone shortly later on Liam Blaser's 1-yard dive. Bellevue West scored the next three touchdowns and led 28-14 with just over a minute before half. Columbus High answered on a 35-yard fourth-and-5 pass from Mickey to Garret Esch with 2 seconds left before the break.

Both teams added third-quarter scores before Bellevue West finished it off with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

Columbus threw four interceptions; Bellevue West tossed two and gave away a fumble. The Discoverers also had another interception go through their hands and fail to find another loose ball on the grass.

Eliminate four giveaways and win the turnover battle and perhaps Columbus shocks the state. Yet, Williams said his guys had to go into the night with an attitude of taking chances. Being careful isn't how big underdogs take down reigning champs. He was proud of his team's mentality and wouldn't ask it to be any less aggressive.

"We've got to be able to run the football a little bit, but we're not going to back down; we're going to take shots," Williams said. "There were some plays that we threw interceptions on that, Brody Mickey was doing exactly what we told him to do - throw it up and let our kids make plays."