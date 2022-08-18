Discoverers football renews rivalry with Fremont

For the first time in three years, Columbus High football will square off with rivals Fremont for the F&C Cup Friday at Heedum Field in Fremont. It's one of six games being played across the state Friday.

The series, which started in 1927, is back on the schedule after a two-year absence following the district and schedule changes.

With the earlier start date, Columbus High has been practicing since Aug. 1. Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said it's been business as usual, incorporating new players into new roles. Williams said the players are done hitting each other and ready to play someone else.

"After two weeks of trying to split up the team and scrimmage each other, it's good to get guys on one side of the ball and start getting after some Fremont stuff and some Fremont looks and starting to prepare," Williams said. "These guys are fired up. I'm sure Fremont will be also. One of the few games in Week 0 and a lot of eyes on the game and the F&C Cup. It's going to be a good week."

Williams said preparation has felt the same despite the earlier start date. The only difference was just the players submitting their physicals and other forms a week earlier than usual.

"To us, we're ready to play. It feels like Week 1 for us," Williams said. "I know it seems kind of different to other teams who aren't playing Week 0, but we've had the same amount of practices and followed the same type of schedule in the past."

Both Columbus and Fremont will play young squads following the graduations of key seniors. The Discoverers graduated starting quarterback Brody Mickey, four of its top five receivers and tacklers and most of its linebackers.

Fremont, who went 5-4 and missed the playoffs a year ago, will have also have a new quarterback under center. The Tigers graduated it's top four rushers from last season and their top two receivers. On defense, Fremont graduated its leading tackler in Mason Limbach, who recorded 104.

The battle of the trenches is where the game will be decided, according to Williams. The Discoverers return four of their five offensive line starters while Fremont returns all five.

"They're good up front. They really get after it, so we're going to have to match that intensity, match that physicality in the trenches," Williams said. "We told our guys a number of times, low teams going to win. The team more physical is going to win. It's going to be an interesting matchup for that first week."

Under center, Williams said junior Braylon Vancura and sophomore Will Wickham are the two frontrunners for the job. He said there's a chance both players will see snaps on Friday.

Given the inexperience of Columbus' quarterback and wide receivers, the Discoverers do return four of its five offensive linemen, including senior Santos Gonzalez and junior Carter Fedde. In the backfield, Liam Blaser returns for his senior season. He led the team in rushing with 727 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"It's good to have a line like ours coming back also that's got a lot of experience, but it's also good when you're trying to break in a new quarterback, new receivers that you have experience up front and a running back that's been through it for two seasons," Williams said. "With Liam (Blaser) back there and being able to turn to hand the ball off to him, you got to rely on your line to get something done up front. It's good to be able to lean on those guys while some other guys get their feet wet and try to get some of that game experience and getting jitters out of the way."

Gonzalez said the continuity on the offensive line has allowed them to pick up where they left off last season.

"It helps a lot because we're able to get back where we were and just start up quickly without everybody having to relearn things, which is nice," Gonzalez said.

Williams said he's spoken a lot to the team about the history of the rivalry and the F&C Cup and how Columbus has held the trophy for a number of years recently. With it being the first game of the season against a rival, Williams said he isn't too worried about the emotions of the game.

"I don't know if you can calm a kid down for real once the ball starts flying in that first game," he said. "You got to kind of prepare them though to find that second wind quickly because that first one you're going to be jacked up and that first wind is going to be pretty fast. You got to push through that and settle into game speed."

Fedde said it's just staying focused and making sure you know everything you're doing in the game.

"You just got stay locked in," Gonzalez said. "Just got to keep your emotions in control, so you don't get any of those penalties and just a clean game."

Every football team deals with cramps during the first game of the season as it gets more into game shape. Williams said he doesn't know how much rotation he'll do with the depth at his disposal, but the cramping among the players is something he's expecting.

"You try to prepare the kids, but there's nothing that can prepare them for that first game. It doesn't matter what we do. We usually have kids cramping up. Every team does, so you just got to be able to fight through it," Williams said. "You got to hope those cramps come in the fourth quarter and not the second quarter. We've tried to prepare our kids last week and this week for those types of things, but at some point, they're going to have to fight through it a little bit and battle through the end of the game."

The Discoverers aim to win the season opener for the third time in the last four years. CHS has also won seven of the last 10 meetings, including its most recent clash, a 33-13 win in 2019. The turnover battle, according to Williams, will be a deciding factor in determining who wins.

"It's not making the catastrophic mistake and forcing one or two for us. If the defense can give us a couple short fields and let some new guys settle in on offense, that's going to help us," Williams said. "Just simply the line that plays lower and more physical is going to win in the trenches and that's going to go a long way towards winning the game."