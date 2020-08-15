Discoverers give back: CHS football lays sod at Habitat for Humanity home

When members of the Columbus High School football team met Friday morning to lay sod for two new homeowners, they knew one of the houses belonged to a fellow Columbus High student. But, what they didn't know was that it's the future home of sophomore teammate Santos Gonzalez.
The Habitat for Humanity of Columbus is in the process of building its ninth and 10th houses, to be owned by Tlali Garcia and Tiffany Middleton. Middleton is Gonzalez’s mother.
The CHS athletes have had a history in assisting in similar projects for the organization.
CHS football coach Craig Williams said he feels that opportunities to volunteer are important for his team as a teaching tool and as a way to give back to the community that supports the program.
"We're always looking for opportunities for our kids to go out and give back to the community," he said. "The main motto of our 'Discoverer Way' is to discover something greater than yourself. We're always encouraging guys to do community service activities. We give them opportunities."
One student that has taken that message to heart is Ben Janssen. The senior serves as secretary of a group called Habitat for Humanity Campus Committee, which consists of local high schoolers whose goal is to encourage youth to get involved with the organization. Other students in the Campus Committee are from Lakeview and Nebraska Christian. Habitat for Humanity of Columbus officials told the Telegram in May that they were searching for a Scotus representative.
"I think it's a great time to bond with our teammates and do something good for the community," Janssen said during Friday's project. "It's a great experience to have everybody know what it feels like to get out in the community and volunteer. I think it's just a great thing we have going."
Lori Peters, executive director for Habitat for Humanity, is always happy when the CHS football team offers its time.
With the Middleton house reaching completion, Peters reached out to Williams to see if the team could assist in some of the final touches.
"The sod job was overwhelming," Peters said. "We're very thankful to have all these boys to help because it would take us forever, and they're going to knock it out in an hour. Columbus is a very good community. Parents are very involved in their children's lives, teaching them that service is important."
The project added special meaning by being able to help out a teammate.
Gonzalez said he felt blessed to have his fellow players give up their morning.
"It's an amazing experience to come out here with my brothers to help with my house," he said. "It feels like family. It's awesome that we got it done together as a team."
The Discoverers helped lay sod for the other homeowner, Garcia, as well. Like Gonzalez, she was thankful for the opportunity to have Habitat for Humanity of Columbus come and give their time.
"It's amazing," she said. "Initially, when I first did the whole application and stuff, I thought, 'Maybe I don't deserve it,' or, 'What did I do for the community to give back like they have?' (Habitat for Humanity) does a lot. I'm very grateful."
Garcia also appreciated the help of the CHS football team. She said she believes that experiences like this aid in showing athletes in a different light than they are sometimes portrayed.
"I don't even know how to explain the feeling I have just seeing these young men come out here, after they already had practice today, and take time out of their day to come and do something they didn't have to," Garcia said. "I feel football players get that stigma of, 'They're jocks so they're jerks.' Look at them. They donated their time and their efforts today."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net
