Discoverers give back: CHS football lays sod at Habitat for Humanity home

"I think it's a great time to bond with our teammates and do something good for the community," Janssen said during Friday's project. "It's a great experience to have everybody know what it feels like to get out in the community and volunteer. I think it's just a great thing we have going."

Lori Peters, executive director for Habitat for Humanity, is always happy when the CHS football team offers its time.

With the Middleton house reaching completion, Peters reached out to Williams to see if the team could assist in some of the final touches.

"The sod job was overwhelming," Peters said. "We're very thankful to have all these boys to help because it would take us forever, and they're going to knock it out in an hour. Columbus is a very good community. Parents are very involved in their children's lives, teaching them that service is important."

The project added special meaning by being able to help out a teammate.

Gonzalez said he felt blessed to have his fellow players give up their morning.

"It's an amazing experience to come out here with my brothers to help with my house," he said. "It feels like family. It's awesome that we got it done together as a team."