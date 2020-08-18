Discoverers host Thunderbolts in Week 7 replacement game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High football has found a replacement for its Week 7 home game originally scheduled against Omaha Northwest. Lincoln Pius X will be on the gridiron to face CHS Oct. 9.

The Discoverers and Thunderbolts will kick off at Pawnee Park Memorial Field at 7 p.m.

The replacement game is the second this season for CHS, which also replaced Omaha Central in Week 1 with Scottsbluff.

Omaha Public Schools announced Aug. 7 that it was suspending fall activities at least through the first quarter. That left seven schools - Benson, Bryan, Burke, Central, North, Northwest and South - as empty slots on opponents' football, volleyball, softball and other fall activity schedules.

Scottsbluff had two early games against Colorado teams before the Colorado High School Activities Association chose to move fall sports to the spring in an announcement two weeks ago. Scottsbluff then reached out to Columbus and formed an agreement on the Bearcats traveling to Columbus in the first week of the season.

Pius faced district opponent Omaha North in Week 7, the same week Columbus lost its home contest with Omaha Northwest. CHS was adamant about both dates remaining home games since the Discoverers only have four on the 2020 schedule.

