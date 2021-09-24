Discoverers make it four straight, win at Lincoln High

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln High was held out of the end zone by the Columbus defense until the final 12 seconds of the half when Links quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby went in from 4 yards out.

It was a 21-3 Columbus lead at that point when Lincoln High found some late momentum. But CHS nearly answered back on a big kickoff return. The Discoverers lineup for a field goa with two seconds to go but never got it off after a bad snap.

CHS was driving at the start of the third and appeared to be in position to go up three scores when Javon Leuty picked off a pass and went 82 yards the other way to bring Lincoln High within 21-16.

The Links had the ball back in the fourth quarter and were driving to take the lead when a fumble near the Discoverer red zone ended those hopes. A play-action pass from Mickey to Hausmann for 57 yards set up a 3-yard run by Levi Bloomquist for the final Columbus touchdown and a 28-16 lead with 7:48 to go.

Lincoln High made it 28-23 on a pass from Lott-Buzby to Leuty with 2:44 remaining, got it back once more but threw two incompletions and failed to get out of bounds on a handful of catches that took time off the board. The Links were left to hope for a desperate heave to the end zone that came up empty.

"I don't think there's any question (this is our best win of the year)," Williams said. "This is a good football team. This is a team that took Central to the wire last week. This is a physical team and the best quarterback we've seen this year so far. It's a team that has some confidence playing during homecoming on their field. They were coming after us. Our kids stepped up and made the plays they needed to."

