Discoverers make it four straight, win at Lincoln High

Columbus High scored the first two touchdowns, forced three turnovers and had four backs that each touched the ball at least eight times in what Craig Williams considered the team's best win of the year in Friday's 28-23 win at Lincoln High.
Following a loss at Omaha Central in Week 1, Columbus has now won four straight for the first time in four years.
Liam Blaser, Rylee Iburg and Ernest Hausmann each had touchdowns, Iburg had two, quarterback Brody Mickey threw for 161 yards on 9 of 12 passing and Columbus outgained Lincoln High 387-301.
CHS found the end zone twice in the first quarter, led 21-10 at half, gave up an 82-yard pick-six on a drive that could have put the game away but came back down and scored on the following possession. Lincoln High generated the final points with 2:44 left and got the ball back but came up empty on a Hail Mary as time expired.
"It's great for out kids to have to battle to the final whistle and find a way to overcome some adversity, try to stop some momentum from a good football team that's physical and has some playmakers," Williams said. "Some of their kids made some plays to get back in the game, but our kids kept battling. I think we can learn a lot about the character of these young men and this football team by how we stepped up in the fourth quarter and made the plays we needed to win the game."
Lincoln High was held out of the end zone by the Columbus defense until the final 12 seconds of the half when Links quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby went in from 4 yards out.
It was a 21-3 Columbus lead at that point when Lincoln High found some late momentum. But CHS nearly answered back on a big kickoff return. The Discoverers lineup for a field goa with two seconds to go but never got it off after a bad snap.
CHS was driving at the start of the third and appeared to be in position to go up three scores when Javon Leuty picked off a pass and went 82 yards the other way to bring Lincoln High within 21-16.
The Links had the ball back in the fourth quarter and were driving to take the lead when a fumble near the Discoverer red zone ended those hopes. A play-action pass from Mickey to Hausmann for 57 yards set up a 3-yard run by Levi Bloomquist for the final Columbus touchdown and a 28-16 lead with 7:48 to go.
Lincoln High made it 28-23 on a pass from Lott-Buzby to Leuty with 2:44 remaining, got it back once more but threw two incompletions and failed to get out of bounds on a handful of catches that took time off the board. The Links were left to hope for a desperate heave to the end zone that came up empty.
"I don't think there's any question (this is our best win of the year)," Williams said. "This is a good football team. This is a team that took Central to the wire last week. This is a physical team and the best quarterback we've seen this year so far. It's a team that has some confidence playing during homecoming on their field. They were coming after us. Our kids stepped up and made the plays they needed to."