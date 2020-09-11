Discoverers make maiden voyage toward Navigators

Columbus High assistant coach Chris Sander is in charge of providing the historical context of each week's opponent when the team meets for preparation.
He'll never have an easier time gathering all the necessary information than he did this week.
For the first time in school history, Columbus meets Lincoln North Star. When Sander stood in front of the screen ready to present to the group, there was nothing there.
As easy as Sander's work was, the challenge on the field will be quite a bit more daunting. CHS travels to Lincoln to face a Navigators team that has won its last two with an explosive offense and aggressive defense.
North Star lost to No. 3 Hastings in Week 0 before beating Lincoln High 36-19 and Lincoln Northeast 39-15.
Columbus is coming off its own big win, a 42-0 thrashing of rival Norfolk. Yet, as dominant as the Discoverers were, they quickly moved on once they saw what was next.
North Star is similar to Norfolk in how much it relies on the passing game. Unlike the Panthers, though, the 'Gators sling the ball all over the field, including taking several shots per game. If last week was a taste of a passing offense, Friday will be the full meal.
"It was pretty easy to get the kids' attention when we showed them some of the highlights of the games North Star has played," head coach Craig Williams said. "I think the guys refocused pretty quick after Norfolk and put that behind them once they could see what North Star could do."
North Star hit on just 8 of 30 passing for 151 yards in Week 1 and went scoreless in the second half as Hastings pulled away with four touchdowns.
Quarterback DJ McGarvie was 10 for 14 for 166 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. The offense had plays of 27, 34, 47 and 72. The following week at Northeast, North Star scored 27 first-quarter points as McGarvie went 14 of 24 for 198 yards and two touchdowns. The offense had plays of 23, 24, 33, 37 and 49.
Columbus hasn't allowed a point in two games, but Williams said there's no overconfidence. Two games do not make a season, and, seeing North Star's explosive capability has put things into perspective.
"Our kids understand they have to put the work in during the week. This week especially, we’ve got to be really solid in the secondary," Williams said. "This quarterback we’re going to face is really good and has some good receivers. It just comes down to who we have coming up."
Defensively, the North Star front isn't as large as the one Scottsbluff put on the field, but the 'Gators may be the most aggressive defense CHS has faced.
North Star has 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
"Their defensive front isn't big, but they're quick," Williams said.
North Star should have at least as much trouble preparing for Columbus. The Discoverers are the third version of themselves already this year. Week 1 was one version with CJ Fleeman under center. Week 2 was the second when Brody Mickey made his first start. This will be the third with Mickey in a more comfortable scenario having started once, and with the coaching staff more familiar with what he can do outside of practice.
"It’s the first time we’ve been able to build on something after a game. Now, we’ve just got to continue to build on it," Williams said. "You’ve got to look at running a few different things because he’s so dynamic to get him out into the open field."
Columbus hasn't changed the system and won't. It's made for athletes to find space and make plays.
"Brody fits that really well because that’s another athlete to get out there," Williams said. "I know some people were wondering about the pass game, but he probably put that to rest last week."
Making their own big plays while limiting those from the opposition seems to be the key to a 3-0 start.
"I think the biggest thing, besides the typical, offensive, defensive line, I think you can’t give up the big play, and make them take those snaps. That’s been a staple of our defense, make them take those snaps," Williams said. "They’ve been so good at that to this point, you’ve got to eliminate those things; make them find plays underneath and make them take multiple snaps to get into scoring position."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
