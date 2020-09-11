Discoverers make maiden voyage toward Navigators

North Star should have at least as much trouble preparing for Columbus. The Discoverers are the third version of themselves already this year. Week 1 was one version with CJ Fleeman under center. Week 2 was the second when Brody Mickey made his first start. This will be the third with Mickey in a more comfortable scenario having started once, and with the coaching staff more familiar with what he can do outside of practice.

"It’s the first time we’ve been able to build on something after a game. Now, we’ve just got to continue to build on it," Williams said. "You’ve got to look at running a few different things because he’s so dynamic to get him out into the open field."

Columbus hasn't changed the system and won't. It's made for athletes to find space and make plays.

"Brody fits that really well because that’s another athlete to get out there," Williams said. "I know some people were wondering about the pass game, but he probably put that to rest last week."

Making their own big plays while limiting those from the opposition seems to be the key to a 3-0 start.