NORFOLK - Columbus High football made the short trip north to Norfolk to battle the Panthers for a Maroon Cup point at Veterans Memorial Field.

The Discoverers pulled even with Norfolk early in the second quarter after sophomore Michael Voichoskie scored a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:34 left on the clock. The score capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive that took 2 minutes and 17 seconds.

However, the momentum flipped sides later in the quarter.

Norfolk senior Rowdy Bauer caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from senior CJ Hoffman with 3:21 left in the second quarter to restore the team's seven-point lead.

After senior Kael Forney switched fields with a 77-yard punt that was downed at the 4-yard line, Bauer broke loose on a run up the middle, spinning out of numerous Columbus tacklers at midfield for a 96-yard touchdown run.

Trailing 21-7 at halftime, the Discoverers answered back with a touchdown 58 seconds into the second half from senior Tanner Esch to make it a seven-point game.

Norfolk botched a field goal attempt on the ensuing drive, putting the ball back in the Discoverers' hands with a chance to tie late in the third quarter.

Columbus drove to the Panthers' 4-yard line, but came up empty-handed losing seven yards on third-and-goal with junior Connor Kallweit missing a 27-yard field goal.

Bauer scored the dagger touchdown, a 25-yard run, on the next drive with 9:17 remaining in the game to cap a 28-14 victory for the Panthers.

"I thought it was up-and-down. I thought in the first half, that second quarter wasn't us. We talked about C-town tough and I don't think we were C-town tough in the second quarter," Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said. "I think we were C-town tough in the third and fourth quarters. We came out swinging in the second half. Hit some big plays and I was proud of them for hanging in there and really battling.

"We told them after the game if you bring that energy and enthusiasm and that effort for four quarters, this is a different football game and we're going to be a good football team moving forward."

Norfolk employed a three-headed rushing attack of Bauer, Hoffman and senior Hudson Waldow. Bauer combined for 186 total yards on nine carries and five receptions with four touchdowns.

The senior opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run to cap a 55-yard scoring drive with 4:12 left in the opening quarter.

Hoffman compiled 109 rushing yards on 15 carries and Waldow finished with 74 yards.

"They were running trap a lot up the middle. There's such a fine line between a 12-yard gain and a 1-yard loss on a play like that. We had some guys get too much penetration. We were running by some things and missed a couple tackles," Williams said. "I thought it was a game of momentum. When they had the momentum, they were breaking tackles. When we had the momentum, we were dropping them when we made contact. We got to find a way to keep that momentum on our side for the whole game."

Discoverer seniors Dylan Crumley and Tanner Esch put the offense on their backs comprising most of the offensive production.

Esch finished the night with seven carries, 116 yards and one touchdown. The wide receiver posted runs of 16 and 28 yards before reaching the end zone on a 55-yard touchdown run on the third play of the second half.

Crumley recorded two runs of 38 yards Thursday to finish the night with four rushes and 88 yards.

"They've tried to stop that in the past and we came out trying to establish an inside run like we did last week and we were OK with it. We need to clean some stuff up in there, but those two gave us such a spark," Williams said. "Some big plays out there, running the football. Those are guys we have to lean on. Our guys we expect to be big-time players, we need to lean on them in those situations."

Norfolk defeated the Discoverers for the second consecutive season to drop to 1-1 on the season. Columbus will play at Lincoln Southwest next Friday.

"You can move forward from a game like this," Williams said. "It hurts because no one on this team, no one from this town wanted us to lose to Norfolk, but they can learn from it. Maybe we'll credit Norfolk for making us a better football team."