Discoverers offense shows progress in loss at Omaha North

OMAHA - Columbus High football made positive strides in Thursday's game at No. 7 Omaha North at Nile Kinnick Stadium in Omaha.

The Discoverers gave time to younger players and were able to move the football offensively, rushing for 202 yards on the night and picking up 15 first downs.

However, the speed of the Vikings and the struggle to limit big plays led to a 48-13 defeat for Columbus.

"I know everybody was disappointed," Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said. "I was incredibly frustrated because we gave up some big plays, but I thought offensively we really moved the ball pretty much the whole game and we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot and stopping drives."

Adoriyan Daniels was the Discoverers' leading rusher with 10 carries, 57 yards and one touchdown. Dylan Crumley ended the night with seven carries for 48 and Liam Blaser gained 47 yards on 12 carries.

Will Wickham and Braylon VanCura saw time at the quarterback position Thursday night. Wickham completed 3 of 12 passes for 48 yards. VanCura was 4 for 7 for 25 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Kaden Brownlow caught three passes for 51 yards. Four other Discoverers tallied one reception. Logan Salak was the recipient of the team's first receiving touchdown of the season, a 15-yard catch in the middle of the field in the second half.

"I thought our quarterbacks threw the ball pretty well. We didn't catch everything, but they're kids. Some of them are pretty young. We're trying to get everybody on the same page and we're trying to find that rhythm," Williams said. "I think we're close. We just missed on a few receptions and a couple balls. I thought we ran the ball well. Liam (Blaser) was taking it right to them the first half. I thought we had two or three receivers run hard, so there's a lot of positives."

Defensively, Omaha North totaled 444 yards. It rushed for 258 yards and threw for 186. Vikings senior running back Teshaun Porter ended the night with four carries, 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Sebastian Circo completed 6 of 11 passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Titan Glassman caught three passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Williams said it wasn't just the speed of the Vikings that made them hard to stop. It was also the blocking.

"If you don't hit every gap, if you don't off of your blocks with those backs, they're going to blow through those holes and they're going to be tough to catch. You got to take angles. At one point, we had three sophomores in the defensive backfield," he said.

"The angles that they've taken in JV games and freshmen games up to this point are completely different than they have to take when they're playing a back like this. It's something they're going to have to learn from and just grow. The only way to do it is through experience and seeing these kids."

Omaha North scored on the first play from scrimmage on an 80-yard touchdown run by Tre Brown.

Columbus marched down the field to tie the game on an eight-play, 59-yard drive. After an 8-yard run by Blaser, Crumley took a sweep to the outside for 13 yards and drew a facemask penalty to put the Discoverers at the Vikings 22-yard line.

After Blaser ran the ball for 13 yards and a 7-yard completion from Wickham to Daniels, Columbus faced a second and goal at the 2-yard line. Blaser was stuffed on second and third down, setting up a fourth-and-goal.

Daniels took the sweep handoff from Wickham, motioning from the left side to the right side to find the end zone on an outside carry. It was Daniels' first touchdown of the season.

For the majority of the night, Daniels, Crumley and Brownlow had success running sweeps to the edges after Omaha North added an extra linebacker to stop the inside running game.

"We tweaked a blocking scheme going into this game just trying to give us the edge. We don't have big kids on the edge we've had the last couple years," Williams said. "We made a couple adjustments. It seemed to work and it's something we're excited about it moving forward. We're going to keep working on that."

The Vikings scored 35 unanswered points to close out the first half and lead 42-7 at halftime.

Columbus turned the ball over on downs on its opening drive of the second half. It got the ball back on an interception from sophomore Quenton Gustafson.

The takeaway set the Discoverers up in the red zone at the 15-yard line. After an incomplete pass, VanCura found an open Salak in the middle of the field for the score with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter.

"Maybe that was the weight we needed lift off our shoulders, just to finally get one and maybe the receivers will relax a little bit and our quarterbacks to start keep putting the ball where it needs to be," Williams said.

Omaha North scored the final points of the night with 9:51 remaining on a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Williams said he wanted to use the second half to work on some things that they'll use entering district play. Columbus will play its final non-district game Friday at North Platte.

"In the long run, we still got all of our goals in front of us," Williams said. "We've bounced back before and we can bounce back from it."