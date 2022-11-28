Discoverers persevere through challenging season

Columbus High football didn't have the season it envisioned. After qualifying for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the Discoverers finished the 2022 campaign 1-8.

They opened the season with a dramatic 28-21 win over Fremont to win the F&C Cup in Week 0. Injuries and inexperienced players filling varsity roles played part in the team's struggles.

"I think any time you fall short of the expectation you set for yourself as a group of kids and a coaching staff, it's a little bit frustrating. We had a number of kids step up and play roles they maybe didn't plan on playing just because of the injuries we had," Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said.

"There was a lot of positives to take away from it. You have to thank all the seniors and what they did. Aside from the one-win season this year, they've been involved in a lot of wins. You got to thank those kids for leading us the last three years."

Despite the on-field struggles, Williams said the Discoverers came to practice with the same drive to improve.

"If you didn't know the scores of football games and you came to our practices, you would think that we were undefeated. Our kids came to work every day and I think this coaching staff was extremely proud of how those young men didn't let things get to them," he said. "They continued to come to work. We asked them to do some things they weren't expecting to do and they knew that was best for the team. They dove right in and did the things we asked, just trying to fill in some of the holes that were left with different guys being out at different times."

Columbus was led on both sides of the ball by senior Liam Blaser. He rushed for 461 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, Blaser totaled 117 tackles.

The Discoverers finished with 1,374 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Junior Tanner Esch totaled 503 yards and seven touchdowns. Fellow junior Dylan Crumley finished with 412 total yards and two touchdowns.

Under center, Columbus featured two young quarterbacks in sophomore Will Wickham and junior Braylon VanCura. Wickham threw for 332 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. VanCura tallied 241 yards, two touchdowns and eight interceptions.

"If there's an upside if you will to having some kids miss because of injuries that are older kids, the younger kids get a chance to see the field. I know at one point we only started about four senior during that game. You can look at this team and say we got eight to nine returning starters on both sides of the football," Williams said. "The key is going to be who's going to be that guy on the field like Liam (Blaser) was that instills confidence in everybody else and that puts everybody in the right position. That's going to be on us as the coaching staff to find that person and give them an opportunity to be a coach on the field if you will."

Defensively, the Discoverers bookended the season with its two best performances. In the season opener, they stopped the Tigers on the goal line to secure the win. On Oct. 20, Esch and sophomore Luke Messersmith intercepted two passes each as the Discoverers led by three points in the fourth quarter.

On the season, Cooper Buxton led the team with two sacks. Carter Feddem Bentley Willison, John Bloomquist and Caden Kapels all recorded one sack each. Kaden Brownlow, Adoriyan Daniels and Crumley recovered one fumble apiece.

"When it comes to defense, it comes down to playing as one unit. I think that's going to have to be the biggest growth for the kids on that side of the football is understanding that you're one little piece of a larger puzzle," Williams said. "For a defense to be successful, every piece has to move together. When you don't have that superstar on the field, everybody has to pick up the slack do their job. You do that with a defense that plays as one unit.

Columbus returns the core of its roster. The Discoverers featured three seniors among their top seven tacklers. On offense, both quarterbacks return along with the team's second, third and fourth-leading rushers.

"Some of those sophomores that had to really step up, we're really looking forward to obviously playing bigger roles in the offseason. I think these kids now know what it takes to prepare and to win in Class A," Williams said. "They know the type of athletes they're going to see and going into the offseason and their other sports, we hope that it gives them confidence when they're playing one of their other sports or into the offseason knowing what they have to do to prepare for next year."