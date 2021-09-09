Discoverers ready for some home cookin'

Columbus heads into the game seeking to carry over the physical brand of running the ball it found last week at Norfolk. Northeast pounded North Star to a 310-yard rushing total last week.

"We've got to keep building on the physical part. We've always tried to be a physical football team, but as we move forward we've got to open up the offense a little bit more," Williams said. "(Quarterback) Brody Mickey had a nice game throwing the football, but we've got to get him more runs and get him into some of those run-pass option looks and give him some of those decisions."

The Columbus defense was just as physical as the offense in the win over Norfolk. The Panthers only points came as the result of a blocked punt recovered at the 1 and a long drive late in the fourth with mostly backups on the field.

"We felt like Omaha Central was more physical than us in Week 1. That was a challenge we took and our coaches took in making sure we were in the proper alignment and that we were going to match and exceed Norfolk's physicality," Williams said. "I think the kids realize that when they play like that, good things are going to happen."

Columbus plays the next two at home and five of the final seven on the schedule at Pawnee Park. Thursday's game is on KLIR 101.1 FM and NewsChannel Nebraska.

"We're playing three schools in our new conference and we're still trying to get a foothold in this new conference. To continue to gain respect within the HAC, you get to play three HAC schools coming up," Williams said. "It's an opportunity to prove we belong there and we belong in Class A playing three Lincoln schools. It's a big deal for us."

