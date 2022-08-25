Discoverers return home to host rivals Norfolk

Columbus High football hopes the momentum gained from last week's dramatic win over Fremont carries over into Friday's Week 1 game versus Norfolk at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

Columbus head coach Craig Williams, coming off a physical game a week ago against Fremont, said he's rotated players in practice to give rest to the players who played the most snaps last week.

"The guys know they got to put that one behind them. They know they got a big rivalry game coming up again this week," Williams said. "It's a challenge to get back up two weeks in a row. We get them at home in front of our crowd, so that's going to help."

In their second rivalry game in as many weeks, the Discoverers are in a unique position having already played a game while for Norfolk, this will be its season opener. Williams said he hopes that will be an advantage for his team.

"We feel like having that game experience playing in an intense game like that ... our kids know what to expect and every year there's an adjustment period when you get into that first game of just getting to game speed," he said. "We feel like that's an advantage on our side plus the heat and health wise. We had our share of cramps last week, so we're hoping in Week 2 mode this week as a far as cramps go and we don't have many of those."

Last year, Columbus defeated Norfolk 28-14 in Week 2. It controlled the majority of the game with three first-half touchdown drives to take a 21-0 lead. Norfolk cut the deficit to seven in the second half before Liam Blaser put the game away with a score.

Norfolk returns its quarterback in Kaden Ternus. The senior carried the ball 12 times for 61 yards and one touchdown. In the air, he passed 4 for 12 for 29 yards and one touchdown. For the game, Columbus outgained Norfolk 352-150.

Although it graduated a big senior class, the Panthers return three of their four leading tacklers from last season with senior Jackson Bos leading with 60 tackles. Fellow senior Kayden Kettler also returns up front after sacking the quarterback three times in 2021.

"They don't have a ton of guys coming back, but I think they got the right guys coming back. They got a starting quarterback that played well for them last year. Their edge players on the defense are coming back on the defensive line and they were really good for them last year. Their middle linebackers played well for them," Williams said.

"I think they got a good nucleus and good core to build around. Last year when we played them in the second game of the season, they played incredibly hard. Those kids understand the rivalry and the intensity of the game, so we expect a hard-fought match."

In last season's meeting, the Discoverers controlled the game out-possessing Norfolk by six minutes. That time control was also key to last week's win over Fremont, when Columbus shaved 6:02 off the clock on its game-winning touchdown drive.

"You need to put the pressure on the team's defense. Obviously, you're not going to give up many points when your defense isn't on the field, so when you're offense can be out there and grind things out, pretty much dictate play, your team has a big advantage," Williams said. "I thought last week in the fourth quarter that's what allowed us to win that football game. That's something that we got to kind of lean on moving forward and if we can do those things, we can be successful."

While the running game stole the show for Columbus, junior Braylon VanCura managed the game in his first career start at quarterback. He completed six of 10 attempts for 53 yards and threw only one interception in the final minute of the first half to try to get CHS into field goal range.

Williams said when his predecessor Brody Mickey entered the game for the first time as a quarterback, he didn't ask him to do a lot. As the season progresses, Williams sees VanCura growing more confident on the field.

"As the year goes on, you add a little bit more to the plate and he (VanCura) gets more comfortable and realizes that he's capable of doin some of those things, so by the end of the year, you got a wider array of things that you're allowing a quarterback to do," Williams said. "He did a good job last week just asking him to do what we wanted him to do."

The Discoverers look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2019 and defeat Norfolk for the fourth straight year. Williams explained what it would mean to win Friday heading into back-to-back Thursday games against Lincoln Southwest and Omaha North.

"If you can start 2-0 with playing two of your rivals off the bat and basically be 2-0 when everyone else has only played one game, I think you're sitting pretty good," Williams said. "It would be just a tremendous boost for this team going into a Thursday game next week. The confidence would be a little bit higher and give you a chance going into basically a three-day prep session for Southwest."