Discoverers return to North Platte for first time since playoff defeat

The Discoverers return to the field for their second straight road game Friday night at North Platte. It'll be the first meeting between the two teams since the Bulldogs defeated Columbus 24-17 in the playoffs last year.

Columbus head coach Craig Williams said that's come up this week, but it isn't the main focus of its preparation.

"This is the place that ended our season last year a week after we beat them at home," Williams said. "I think it's been talked about, but there's things we needed to clean up within our own program. That's what we've been focusing on."

Last week, Columbus built on some positives on offense after scoring just seven points in each of the two previous games. It rushed for over 200 yards and it threw its first touchdown of the season.

An area of focus in practice this week, Williams said, is improve the timing between the quarterback and the pass catchers. He said the Discoverers had some missed opportunities last week.

"That's been such a big part of our success the last few years is just being a timely passing team and taking advantage of things when they're there for us," Williams said.

Wickham and VanCura split time at quarterback this season with Wickham attempting 27 passes and VanCura throwing 24 passes. Both have had to fill the shoes of graduate Brody Mickey, who threw for 1,279 yards and 16 touchdowns.

"We've seen them in practice just work their tails off to improve on footwork and improve read on defenses," Williams said. "We're not asking them to do a ton of reading of defense. It's a lot of play action stuff. They just got to find the right guy and deliver the ball."

Williams said young players have had to step up on offense given some of the injuries. Last week, five Discoverers ran the ball and five caught a pass.

"We got four or five guys that we can rotate in, which is going to help us on defense because you got Adoriyan (Daniels) and Dylan Crumley that play almost every snap," Williams said. "We got to get those guys a break somehow, so the more guys we can rotate through those spots on offense, it'll help on defense as well."

Defensively, the focus has been on gap assignment. Omaha North rushed for 252 yards last week and the Discoverers will face another run-heavy team in North Platte.

"The biggest thing is we're gap sound across the board on each play. I think we've gotten ourselves in trouble, at times, with getting two guys in a gap," Williams said. "It's just simply guys are trying to be aggressive and make plays for the team. Everyone's trying to be a good football player, but it's got to be a team effort. We got to make sure every gap is accounted for."

Kolten Tilford leads a three-headed rushing attack for the Bulldogs. The senior rushed the ball for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Brock Roblee, who carried the rock 32 times for 189 yards and one touchdown in last year's playoff win, posted 284 yards and two touchdowns this season. Sophomore Caden Joneson recorded 35 carries for 128 yards.

"They're very, very good at what they do offensively. Their line plays extremely low. They don't get big crushing blocks, but it's more like a shield block," Williams said. They just give their kids enough space to get through the hole quickly. They get downhill fast on you and you don't have much time to react. If you take one wrong step, you're out of a position and you're not going to play."

While North Platte has rushed the ball 134 times this season and thrown it just 18 passes, Williams said they have to be alert at all times for the pass.

"They do have some kids that can catch the ball. When you start teeing on that run because they do it so well and so often, they hit you over the top with the play-action pass or bootleg or something like that. It's tough," he said. "Your DBs (defensive backs) want to get up there to help in the run game because it's frustrating when you get four yards a crack, five yards this play and they get just enough to keep the sticks moving. You just want to get them off the field, but you got to be assignment sound and our DBs got to be assignment sound also looking for the pass."

The Bulldogs are 1-2 and coming off a bye week. On Sept. 2, they defeated Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff 21-14. Their first two games was a 35-21 loss to Papillion-La Vista South and a 20-19 defeat versus Grand Island.

Columbus will look to snap its three-game losing streak before opening district play next week against Lincoln East.

"The biggest thing is you get the kids to play hard and continuing to do the stuff we're successful with. Offensively, we're focused on our offensive line trying to dominate a football game up front. We feel like they are the strength of our offense," Williams said. "Defense, it's just rep after rep after rep of here's your job, focus on your job. I think they've done a good job of that this week. It's going to be a challenge. We need to improve on the area, especially heading into this week."