The Discoverers, fresh off a 31-7 victory over Fremont last Friday, return to the field Thursday night for their first road game of the season at Norfolk with the Maroon Cup on the line.

Columbus High, as has been the case with teams in eastern Nebraska, adjusted their practice schedule and preparation this week to deal with the excessive heat.

"Practice this week, it's been chaotic. Obviously, with a short week, it gets kind of quick anyway but then you throw in trying to manipulate the heat and keep kids safe out in the elements," Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said. "We've been practicing before school on the turf and doing some film and walk-through stuff after school but we've been doing that inside. It's a unique situation. Our kids have been locked in and focused."

On Friday, the Discoverers controlled the game start-to-finish against Fremont. They outgained the Tigers 351-137, won the turnover battle and committed just five penalties.

"We left some points on the offensive side. I felt like two touchdown drives we should've had. Defensively, you got to be pretty critical. Obviously, the one 75-yard run was basically half of their offense. They would've loved to have that one back," Williams said. "There was a couple of special team mistakes and a couple of penalties, so you always got to look at pad level early in the year. On both sides of the ball, we got to play with lower pads. Things weren't perfect, but there was a lot of positive things coming from last week."

Defensively, junior Tyler Zwingman and the defensive line trio of seniors Carter Fedde, John Bloomquist and junior Cooper Buxton stood out to Williams when he watched the film. Zwingman was named the team's defensive player of the week.

"He (Zwingman) kind of stuffed the stat line. He's not the most flashy, athletic kid out there. He relies on being in the right spot and getting a good read. He's got to do the little things right," Williams said. "It was one of the best performances from a Columbus High defensive line since I've been here. Those guys were outstanding. We're going to need another big night from them."

As was the case last season, the Discoverers enter its Week 1 matchup with Norfolk with one week to prepare. The Panthers have had three weeks to prepare for Columbus as they'll play their season opener on Thursday.

Williams said it can be viewed two ways in which Columbus has one game under their belt and Norfolk has had more time to prepare for one opponent. Despite the unequal preparation time, Williams said the main focus is on themselves.

"I think the biggest thing you see is being able to watch last year's film. Being able to see what they did to slow you down or what they were successful with it. Knowing they have the scheme, same coach, a lot of the same players coming back. I think they're going to be very similar. You try to make some adjustments to correct some of those mistakes from last year."

Norfolk defeated Columbus 38-7 last season. The Discoverers trailed 14-7 late in the second half before the Panthers scored a touchdown on the final play of the first half to take a two-score lead into the break.

In the second half, the Panthers shut out Columbus 17-0.

"They have a lot of confidence. They're expecting a big-time season. They got three kids who can play quarterback for them even though they lost a kid last year to graduation," Williams said. "They got skill kids that are coming back, both running back and wide receiver positions. Their line, they got a few starters on both sides of the ball. It's a team we're familiar with. We brag about our sophomore class, but Norfolk's younger kids are outstanding."

Norfolk's offense racked up 467 total yards of offense, compiling at least 200 yards in the air and on the ground. While the Panthers graduated its starting quarterback from last year's meeting, seniors Hudson Waldow and Rowdy Bauer combined for 113 rushing yards last season.

Coleson Barritt, another senior, caught two passes for 73 yards and Bauer finished with four receptions for 41 yards.

"You got to try to make any team one-dimensional. With Norfolk, the biggest challenge is they like to throw the football. Most of the time you like to take away the run. They use a controlled passing game as their run game a lot of times. You still have to control the run game," Williams said. "Even if it's not something they lean on heavily, you can't allow a team to get 5, 6 yards a carry. You got to make sure you're solid in your coverages. I think we were very poor in that last year. We blew some coverages that gave them some big plays. That's something we really have to clean up."

The Discoverers struggled to sustain drives on offense last year finishing with just 135 total yards. Braylon VanCura threw an interception and fumbled the ball once. They punted the ball five times.

"You look at last year's game and the first couple times we had the football, we did not score and they were self-inflicted wounds. We threw an interception and then we had a big mistake on a penalty and put us behind the sticks," Williams said. "If we don't do things, we got a chance to score on our first two drives. We got to avoid those things. Limit those mistakes. Penalties got to be down three to four, especially on the offensive side of the ball."

Kickoff of Thursday's game is at 8 p.m. and it'll be televised on News Channel Nebraska. Columbus seeks its first win over Norfolk since 2020.

"The emotion of playing these two games back-to-back is tough to try to turn around and get back up for a team after spending three weeks to get ready for a big rival in Fremont," Williams said. "It would be a big win, not just for these kids but for the school. We play for the Maroon Cup and that's important to our guys. We want to do our part, for our school and for our community."