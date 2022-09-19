Discoverers shut out at North Platte

Columbus High football struggled to get its offense going in Friday's game at North Platte. The Discoverers totaled just 108 yards with 70 yards coming on the ground in a 28-0 defeat.

After holding the Bulldogs to just seven first-half points, North Platte scored 14 in the third quarter and seven in the fourth to claim the victory.

"The defense really played well making North Platte take snaps. They got a three and out right out of the shoot. The fact you take an offense like that and keep them out of the end zone because they're so difficult to stop and slow down. They made a big stop right before halftime," Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said.

"We had some momentum going into halftime, so the defense played well. Our offense had a big play right out of the shoot, but we couldn't get anything sustained offensively to punch anything into the offense. For the first three quarters, that was a game that was there for us to take. We just couldn't get anything on the offensive end."

The Discoverers defense contained North Platte's physical running game to 136 yards. Bulldogs senior Kolten Tilford recorded six carries for 66 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Caden Joneson rushed for 53 yards and passed for 34.

Offensively, Williams said North Platte stacked the box to stop the run. Columbus rushed the ball 29 times for 70 yards. Liam Blaser ended the night with 13 carries for 29 yards. Dylan Crumley had the longest run of the night of 27 yards.

Will Wickham completed 3 of 4 passes for 38 yards. The sophomore completed a 30-yard pass to Nic Kriech. Caden Kapels and Kaden Brownlow each caught one pass.

"We were really having to fight for every yard that we were earning on the ground," Williams said. "We've got to figure out a way to get the ball down the field to some receivers to get some respect from the defensive backs so we can open up that run game for us a little bit."

North Platte took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jayden Dowse with 3:22 remaining in the first quarter. It threatened to tack on a score in the closing seconds of the first half, but Columbus stopped North Platte at the 6-yard line on an incomplete lass and a sack by Isaiah Kibalya.

The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in a span of 3:11 in the third quarter to grow the lead to 21-0. Tilford scored a 29-yard touchdown run with 5:36 remaining in the quarter. Brock Roblee took a 33-yard rush to the end zone with 2:25 left.

With 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, running back Haedyn Brauer punched it in from a yard out for the final touches on the victory.

Williams said the defense was flying to the football.

"There were a couple times we had a missed tackle in the backfield, but we still got a tackle for a loss because we had nine or 10 guys really rallying and running to the football," he said.

Columbus suffered its fourth straight loss dropping to 1-4. The Discoverers will open district play Friday versus Lincoln East.

Williams said they're not where they wanted to be at this point of the season. He said he hopes district play will allow the team to hit the reset button.

"Teams in the past have made many runs and have done a great job in their district to put themselves in a position to play meaningful games late in the year. That's what we're looking to do," Williams said. "We got to come back together and find a way to put points on the board, find a way to finish games and to string a couple wins together. That makes the last couple games of the year important for us."