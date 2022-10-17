Discoverers struggle to contain Links rushing attack in defeat

Columbus High football hosted Lincoln High Friday at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium. In their final home game of the season, the Discoverers scored their most points in a game since they scored 28 in the season opener.

However, the Links rushed for a season-high 369 yards en route to a 41-21 victory.

"It was disappointing on the defensive side of the ball. We struggled to stop their power run game," Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said. "We didn't get off the field in a timely manner. They ran the clock and they controlled the time of possession. On that side of the ball, we just got to figure out a way to force some punts during the football game."

Columbus posted a productive night on the ground as well, totaling 266 yards. Tanner Esch led the ground game with 11 carries, 122 yards and one touchdown. The junior also ended the night as the Discoverers' leading receiver, catching four balls for 53 yards and one touchdown.

"It was good to have him back. Tanner (Esch) changes everything for us on both sides of the football. He gives us that guy that can do a number of things on defense, but offensively we can run things through him," Williams said. "Not only did he have a big night, but it opened up things for other guys. He provides not only a spark when he has the ball in his hands, but defenses have to account for him."

Dylan Crumley carried the ball nine times for 49 yards and one touchdown. Liam Blaser posted 40 yards on eight carries.

Braylon VanCura and Will Wickham combined to complete 6 of 9 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown.

For the game, the Discoverers finished with 370 total yards picking up 16 first downs.

"Probably had the best offensive performance up front that we've had all year. Our offensive line and the kids on the edge blocking were as good as we've been all year, so it was really a tale of two different games when we were on offense and defense," Williams said. "Unfortunately we didn't score as many times as Lincoln High did and we had two possessions we didn't put points on the board."

The Discoverers fell behind 14-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter and a blocked field goal that was returned 85 yards to the house.

Columbus scored its first points with 4:20 left in the first half on an 11-yard touchdown run by Crumley. However, Lincoln High restored its two-score lead on a 6-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left in the opening half.

A 62-yard touchdown run gave the Links their largest lead of the game 27-7 with 9:49 remaining in the third quarter.

Esch pulled the Discoverers within two scores 27-14 on a 21-yard touchdown run. It was the start of a back-and-forth stretch as Lincoln High scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to go up 34-14.

Columbus cut the deficit back to 13 points with 10:25 left in regulation on a 36-yard touchdown pass from VanCura to Esch.

The Links put the game away on a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:10 on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln High finished the game with a long run of 62 yards. On its 52 rush attempts, the Links ran the ball for more than 10 yards just seven times.

"They had the big linemen and they were leaning on us. They were double teaming our guys up front and they were moving the line of scrimmage forward, so it makes it difficult for the linebackers to get downhill and make plays when the line of scrimmage is coming at them," Williams said. "They were always in third down and short, so they can just stick to their game plan. Not only did we struggle to stop the run game, but you got to tip your cap to Lincoln High and how disciplined they were the entire game."

The Discoverers dropped to 1-7 and 0-3 in district play. It'll hit the road Thursday for its final game of the season at Lincoln North Star.

"We've really enjoyed these kids. Regardless of the record, it doesn't matter. The kids come and work hard every day. They show up before school for film every day. They prepare the right way," Williams said. "They do the right things off the field. We're excited to be with these guys anytime we got a chance to be with this group of kids, we're excited as a coaching staff. We're looking forward getting down to Lincoln on Thursday night. We're excited to go get after one again."