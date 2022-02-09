 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

District football schedules released by NSAA

  • Updated
  • 0
Lakeview Football

Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen embraces Jaeden Jenkinson while putting the gold medal around his neck following the win in the Class C-1 state championship. The NSAA released football schedules for the next two years on Wednesday.

Football programs across the state learned what the slate of opponents will look like the next two years when the NSAA released schedules at noon on Wednesday.

Teams already knew their district opponents as announced in December. Programs then spent the rest of the month putting together a list of requested opponents to fill the remainder of the schedule.

For Columbus High, the district includes Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star and Millard South. CHS learned Wednesday that it will also be facing Fremont, Norfolk, Lincoln Southwest, North Platte and Omaha North.

Fremont and Columbus will meet in a Week 0 contest on Aug. 26. at Fremont. The rest of 2022 then includes home for Norfolk and Southwest, at Omaha North and North Platte, home for Lincoln East, a bye in Week Six, at Millard South, home against Lincoln High then on the road for the regular season finale at North Star. The following year is the reverse of that schedule.

Lakeview and Scotus are back together in the same district with Arlington, Douglas County West and Schuyler. Lakeview also gets playoff quarterfinalist Ashland-Greenwood, Boys Town, the team it beat this past fall in the quarterfinals Boone Central, St. Paul and Wahoo.

People are also reading…

Scotus shares nearly the same opponents. The Shamrocks start with traditional rival Aquinas Catholic, faces Lakeview's state final opponent Pierce, and also plays St. Paul and Wahoo.

Full city schedules are listed on B2.

Columbus 2022 Schedule *

Week 1

Norfolk
Week 2Lincoln Southwest
Week 3@Omaha North
Week 4@North Platte
Week 5Lincoln East
Week 6BYE
Week 7@Millard South
Week 8Lincoln High
Week 9@Lincoln North Star

 

Columbus 2023 Schedule *
Week 1@Norfolk
Week 2@Lincoln Southwest
Week 3Omaha North
Week 4North Platte
Week 5@Lincoln East
Week 6BYE
Week 7Millard South
Week 8@Lincoln High
Week 9Lincoln North Star
Columbus Lakeview 2022 Schedule:
Week 1@Ashland-Greenwood
Week 2Boys Town
Week 3@Boone Central
Week 4@St. Paul
Week 5Wahoo
Week 6@Schuyler
Week 7Douglas County West
Week 8Arlington
Week 9@Columbus Scotus

 

Columbus Lakeview 2023 Schedule:
Week 1Ashland-Greenwood
Week 2@Boys Town
Week 3Boone Central
Week 4St. Paul
Week 5@Wahoo
Week 6Schuyler
Week 7@Douglas County West
Week 8@Arlington
Week 9Columbus Scotus

 

Columbus Scotus 2022 Schedule:
Week 1@Aquinas Catholic
Week 2Pierce
Week 3St. Paul
Week 4@West Point-Beemer
Week 5@Arlington
Week 6Douglas County West
Week 7Wahoo
Week 8@Schuyler
Week 9Columbus Lakeview

 

Columbus Scotus 2023 Schedule:
Week 1Aquinas Catholic
Week 2@Pierce
Week 3@St. Paul
Week 4West Point-Beemer
Week 5Arlington
Week 6@Douglas County West
Week 7@Wahoo
Week 8Schuyler
Week 9@Columbus Lakeview

*Columbus Week 0 2022 at Fremont, 2023 vs. Fremont

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News