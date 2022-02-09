District football schedules released by NSAA

Football programs across the state learned what the slate of opponents will look like the next two years when the NSAA released schedules at noon on Wednesday.

Teams already knew their district opponents as announced in December. Programs then spent the rest of the month putting together a list of requested opponents to fill the remainder of the schedule.

For Columbus High, the district includes Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star and Millard South. CHS learned Wednesday that it will also be facing Fremont, Norfolk, Lincoln Southwest, North Platte and Omaha North.

Fremont and Columbus will meet in a Week 0 contest on Aug. 26. at Fremont. The rest of 2022 then includes home for Norfolk and Southwest, at Omaha North and North Platte, home for Lincoln East, a bye in Week Six, at Millard South, home against Lincoln High then on the road for the regular season finale at North Star. The following year is the reverse of that schedule.

Lakeview and Scotus are back together in the same district with Arlington, Douglas County West and Schuyler. Lakeview also gets playoff quarterfinalist Ashland-Greenwood, Boys Town, the team it beat this past fall in the quarterfinals Boone Central, St. Paul and Wahoo.

Scotus shares nearly the same opponents. The Shamrocks start with traditional rival Aquinas Catholic, faces Lakeview's state final opponent Pierce, and also plays St. Paul and Wahoo.

Columbus 2022 Schedule *

Week 1 Norfolk Week 2 Lincoln Southwest Week 3 @Omaha North Week 4 @North Platte Week 5 Lincoln East Week 6 BYE Week 7 @Millard South Week 8 Lincoln High Week 9 @Lincoln North Star

Columbus 2023 Schedule * Week 1 @Norfolk Week 2 @Lincoln Southwest Week 3 Omaha North Week 4 North Platte Week 5 @Lincoln East Week 6 BYE Week 7 Millard South Week 8 @Lincoln High Week 9 Lincoln North Star

Columbus Lakeview 2022 Schedule: Week 1 @Ashland-Greenwood Week 2 Boys Town Week 3 @Boone Central Week 4 @St. Paul Week 5 Wahoo Week 6 @Schuyler Week 7 Douglas County West Week 8 Arlington Week 9 @Columbus Scotus

Columbus Lakeview 2023 Schedule: Week 1 Ashland-Greenwood Week 2 @Boys Town Week 3 Boone Central Week 4 St. Paul Week 5 @Wahoo Week 6 Schuyler Week 7 @Douglas County West Week 8 @Arlington Week 9 Columbus Scotus

Columbus Scotus 2022 Schedule: Week 1 @Aquinas Catholic Week 2 Pierce Week 3 St. Paul Week 4 @West Point-Beemer Week 5 @Arlington Week 6 Douglas County West Week 7 Wahoo Week 8 @Schuyler Week 9 Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Scotus 2023 Schedule: Week 1 Aquinas Catholic Week 2 @Pierce Week 3 @St. Paul Week 4 West Point-Beemer Week 5 Arlington Week 6 @Douglas County West Week 7 @Wahoo Week 8 Schuyler Week 9 @Columbus Lakeview

*Columbus Week 0 2022 at Fremont, 2023 vs. Fremont

