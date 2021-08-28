Early miscues burn CHS at Central

Nineteen straight points in the second and third quarters allowed Omaha Central to pull away from Columbus High in a 45-28 Eagles win over the Discoverers on Friday in Omaha.

In a game that was delayed an hour and 20 minutes due to lightning, it looked like it was CHS that would strike first. But miscues on the first and second Discoverer possession left Columbus regretful for a better start and behind 12-0.

Columbus cut that in half just about midway through the second but then fell in a 24-point hole over the next 16 minutes and never came closer than the 17-point final margin.

"It's a team that we feel like we could go back out with and compete with on a nightly basis," coach Craig Williams said. "We just didn't execute well enough in the first half to stay within 17 points, and I think we're better than that."

Early mistakes included a holding call that brought back a 50-yard touchdown play on the first drive that would have given Columbus the first points. On the second CHS possession, the Discoverers were again putting together first downs and building toward a potential answer when penalties derailed hopes for points.