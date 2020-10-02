Eli Osten: Growing into a Viking king

Osten's growth, physically and otherwise, has been dramatic in the last year. Even in the last two months since he was last seen on the diamond, Osten has added an inch or two of height and several pounds of muscle.

Still, while those around him predicted a big future, Osten is still adjusting to being in somewhat of a starring role.

"I didn’t think I’d be this far into it, but I’ve been playing well. I knew coming in I was going to be all right, but I didn’t know I was going to be this good and playing this much," Osten said. "It’s made me a better person and player."

Mentally, and perhaps thanks to dad's continual reminder of toughing it out with a broken finger, there has maybe been the most significant change.

"I wasn’t very physical at all. It’s kind of like being a child – you’re not really tough," he said. "But that’s what I grew into when I got older – being a little tougher and a little stronger."

Osten's strength and toughness are needed now more than ever as Lakeview welcomes West Point-Beemer to town on Friday for Homecoming.

The Vikings are mired in a four-game losing streak and coming off a 57-8 loss to Central City. Regardless, Osten remains confident the best is ahead.