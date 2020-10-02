Eli Osten: Growing into a Viking king

Eli Osten's father, Cory, was himself once a Lakeview football player, and like most sons and fathers who share a gridiron connection, tall tales and comparisons naturally become part of the conversation.
For the Ostens, it's a story about Cory breaking a finger during a game and then returning shortly thereafter, bandaged up and unwilling to sit on the sidelines. A former long snapper coming back into the game with a broken finger certainly adds to the mystique of dad's toughness.
Eli can't confirm how many of the details are accurate, and he hasn't yet endured a similar setback to provide his own story. But what he lacks in storytelling, Osten has made up for with his own brand of toughness, grit and determination.
As his high school career continues to advance, Osten is developing into one of the premier athletes not just in the program, but at Lakeview overall. By the time it's done, he may have better stories to tell than one about a broken finger. If that's the case, he'll have to learn from dad how best to spin a yarn about the glory days. Currently, his modesty won't allow much boasting. It's perhaps that attitude that has allowed Osten to grow into a current and future Viking leader.
"I’m pretty plain, to be honest. I think I’m pretty hardworking. I show up, I help my dad on the farm, and all those things, I’m just a hard worker," Osten says. "I’m not anything special. I just like to go play hard."
Osten's talent as an all-around athlete has been apparent from a young age. A football, basketball and baseball player, Osten first showed his potential on the diamond. He was part of the Columbus Outlaws team that won a state title and has always been a solid hitter.
That talent extended into Legion ball this past summer when he hit .471 and drove in a team-high 17 runs for the Junior Reds including three home runs.
In junior high, Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen took notice of Osten's potential as a future blocker. His footwork, movement and how he used angles to his advantage all pointed to a bright future. That future arrived last season when Osten became the top rotation option on the offensive line and, like dad, the starting long snapper.
On the court, he has the range to shoot from the outside and the ball-handling skills to do more than just post up in the paint.
His all-around repertoire in football, baseball and basketball make Osten one of Frenzen's most complete players.
"His size and everything kind of started to come on this year. He’s started to fill out, and his strength has increased," Frenzen said. "But the one thing that has never gone away, way back to what I saw in eighth grade, he still has really good feet, knows how to take angles and knows how to take guys on. He’s got a real knack for playing line."
Osten's growth, physically and otherwise, has been dramatic in the last year. Even in the last two months since he was last seen on the diamond, Osten has added an inch or two of height and several pounds of muscle.
Still, while those around him predicted a big future, Osten is still adjusting to being in somewhat of a starring role.
"I didn’t think I’d be this far into it, but I’ve been playing well. I knew coming in I was going to be all right, but I didn’t know I was going to be this good and playing this much," Osten said. "It’s made me a better person and player."
Mentally, and perhaps thanks to dad's continual reminder of toughing it out with a broken finger, there has maybe been the most significant change.
"I wasn’t very physical at all. It’s kind of like being a child – you’re not really tough," he said. "But that’s what I grew into when I got older – being a little tougher and a little stronger."
Osten's strength and toughness are needed now more than ever as Lakeview welcomes West Point-Beemer to town on Friday for Homecoming.
The Vikings are mired in a four-game losing streak and coming off a 57-8 loss to Central City. Regardless, Osten remains confident the best is ahead.
If it is, he'll be a big reason why. The offensive line has been inconsistent and largely ineffective during the losing skid. Turning it around will be tied to leaders like Osten.
"We’re still trying to find our way, a little bit, on the line," Frenzen said. "The continuity is not where we’d like it to be. So, his ability to bring these other guys along and develop them is something we’re looking to see keep progressing. It’s going in a good direction."
And it's not just proper technique, learning assignments and executing correctly that Osten can impress upon his linemates. Losing skids, especially two in back-to-back seasons can weigh on the confidence of the group. Osten won't allow that to happen, and so far, he said spirits are high. There's, of course, some frustration to overcome, but he's providing a positive outlook while challenging his teammates to keep the faith.
"Losing four straight can really get you down. We’ve just got to keep fighting and do everything we can to get back up and get some wins," Osten said. "We’ve still got a chance to make playoffs if we win out. There’s still a possibility, and that means everything."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!