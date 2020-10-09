Emmitt McMeekin: Making light of the situation

As the high school season winds into the final few weeks in Class A, big moments are ahead. Columbus High can likely lock up a home playoff game for the first round with a win on Friday. Two weeks later, the postseason arrives.
There's sure to be some tense moments on the field and in the huddle starting Friday night and in the weeks to come. When stress levels threaten to take the Discoverers off their game, one player has always had a solution: Comic relief.
Whether it's by manipulating his voice, odd comments or just the jovial, positive nature with which he goes about his business, senior tackle Emmitt McMeekin has been the one to get Columbus back on track and enjoying the game for what it was meant for - fun.
"I just always try to make guys laugh. I do something with my voice," McMeekin said. "I've always just kind of been the loud guy."
Columbus High football had been pointing to 2020 as a year when perhaps everything could come together. Personnel was the major influence in positive anticipation. Players that were either starting or seeing significant time on the field as sophomores would be two years bigger, stronger and wiser.
But, almost all of those were backs and receivers. The natural question was: 'Who's going to block for a fast and talented set of skill players?'
McMeekin and one other player were the only ones up front returning experience on the offensive line. Bringing that group along and building chemistry was essential if hopes for a big year were to be realized.
Enter McMeekin who, among all the methods for leadership, took a humorous tack. It wasn't, though, a conscious decision. His whimsical nature, coach Craig Williams said, has always been how he's been identified.
In fact, as the season progressed and teammates were part of the Telegram's "Football Friday" feature, McMeekin kept asking Williams and the coaching staff when it would be his turn. He really wanted to talk. Williams joked that he couldn't put the program in jeopardy like that, allowing the team's jokesmith an opportunity to go on the record.
"The biggest thing about him is, he's always got something to say, and it's always going to put a smile on your face," Williams said. "But when it's time to play football, he's turned into a really good football player for us, and he's the leader of our line."
McMeekin's ability to weave in and out of jest and intensity should probably be credited to his older brother Avery. Avery was a wide receiver and 2019 graduate who, though Emmitt said has his own comic side, was much quieter and more reserved as a player.
That was the case as a Discoverer, but growing up, Avery was Emmitt's chief antagonizer.
"He always picked on me," Emmitt said. "We'd always be competitive against one another. He'd always beat me up. I think that made me stronger when I was younger."
Despite Avery's frequent needling, Emmitt has almost always been physically larger. That didn't always pay off when it was brother vs. brother, but it's how he's found a way into the starting lineup since youth football.
McMeekin is a two-year starter for Columbus High and has found a love for blocking. Out on the edge of the line, he's typically matched up with the defense's premiere pass rusher. The one-one-one battles that take place every snap are what he loves.
His favorite battle was last year against Elkhorn South. The Storm have four-star Husker recruit Teddy Prochazka on the roster. At 6-8, 300 pounds, Prochazka was a load. Although Columbus lost big, Prochazka only had two tackles.
It's those sort of performances that have made McMeekin the natural leader on an offensive line that was largely anonymous before the year began.
During a year of uncertainty, McMeekin has provided consistency and comedy.
"In a year where there's been so many concerns out there for just being on the field and all the things the kids have had to do to get back on the field, even something like that didn't change his attitude," Williams said. "The way he embraces everybody and brings energy to everything, even in serious times, when guys are down he's got something to say.
"You've just got to smile, step back and appreciate that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!