Emmitt McMeekin: Making light of the situation

"He always picked on me," Emmitt said. "We'd always be competitive against one another. He'd always beat me up. I think that made me stronger when I was younger."

Despite Avery's frequent needling, Emmitt has almost always been physically larger. That didn't always pay off when it was brother vs. brother, but it's how he's found a way into the starting lineup since youth football.

McMeekin is a two-year starter for Columbus High and has found a love for blocking. Out on the edge of the line, he's typically matched up with the defense's premiere pass rusher. The one-one-one battles that take place every snap are what he loves.

His favorite battle was last year against Elkhorn South. The Storm have four-star Husker recruit Teddy Prochazka on the roster. At 6-8, 300 pounds, Prochazka was a load. Although Columbus lost big, Prochazka only had two tackles.

It's those sort of performances that have made McMeekin the natural leader on an offensive line that was largely anonymous before the year began.

During a year of uncertainty, McMeekin has provided consistency and comedy.