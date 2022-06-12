Ethan Keller, Jacob Sjuts compete in NEN All-Star Football Classic

NORFOLK - Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family graduates Ethan Keller and Jacob Sjuts took the field for the final time together in Saturday's Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic at Veteran's Memorial Park in Norfolk.

The duo played on the White Team, which defeated the Red Team 24-21 in overtime. Keller played tight end, providing blocks for the White Team running backs. Sjuts lined up on the defensive side of the ball.

"It was a lot of fun," Keller said. "A lot of new kids we've been playing against since grade school, so it was fun to play with them for a change."

Sjuts agreed the chance to spend time with players from different programs and different areas was part of the reason he was happy to be named to the team.

"It was really fun," Sjuts said. "It's fun to bond with the other players. Both teams have a lot of really good guys. Overall, it was a good experience."

The White team totaled 321 yards with 223 coming on the ground. Keller was the blocking tight end on White's third touchdown scored by Stanton quarterback Parker Krusemark.

With the game tied at 21-21, Red faced a fourth and one at the White 4-yard line. On a run up the middle, the Red Team was stuffed, giving the ball to White with 4:16 remaining in regulation.

White punted on the ensuing drive with 25 seconds remaining and sent the game to overtime. Red went on offense first and turned the ball over on downs after a 1-yard run, three incomplete passes and an intentional grounding call.

After Howells-Dodge's Levi Belina rushed for six yards on three carries, Riverside's Tony Berger attempted a 21-yard field goal for the win. The kick split the uprights to end the game.

Sjuts said his favorite part of the week was getting to know some of the other players. Keller's was playing mini golf at the team hotel.

For Keller and Sjuts, it was the last time they'll step on the gridiron together. They led the Bulldogs to back-to-back state playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021. Last year, HLHF pulled off a first-round upset win over Norfolk Lutheran 36-35. It was the Bulldogs' first playoff win in five years.

Sjuts threw for 1,064 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in his final season. Keller was the team's leading receiver with 364 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, Sjuts recorded 101 tackles and five interceptions. Keller finished with 73 tackles and three sacks.

"It's always been fun sharing the field with Keller," Sjuts said. "He's a really good player.

"After football ended, I was missing it a little bit, so it was good to get one last time in."

Sjuts and Keller's relationships with teammates is what they'll remember most during their time at HLHF.

"The memory I'm probably going to take with me for a long time is probably just the teammates -all the experiences we had together," Sjuts said. "Obviously, I really felt we had a really good group of seniors and good team overall. Going to miss playing with them."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

