Experienced Rockets ready to challenge Discoverers

Columbus hopes to put that to the test with an offense that has given opponents a lot to consider over the past two weeks. Can the Discoverers run it right at you? Yes. Can they go over the top? Yes. What does a defense have to prepare for? From Williams perspective, he hopes its everything.

"We always tell our kids, we're going to take what the defense gives us. If they're going to do this, then we're going to do this. It's a game of adjustments," Williams said. "To have a team that can do multiple things, run the football and sling it around if we have to, it makes it a little easier as a coaching staff that you don't have to pound your head into a wall to try to find ways to be who you are.

If Williams were to guess, he'd say Northeast will try and stop the run game. Should that be the scenario, he's got faith in the guys to take the coaches' adjustments on the fly and find success. Last week's win over North Star was a similar situation.

"It's a tribute to the guys' work in the weight room and how they've built themselves athletically," Williams said. "We've got some strength and we've got some speed in the same kids. We don't have to shuffle guys in and out. We can be multi-faceted."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

