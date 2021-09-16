Experienced Rockets ready to challenge Discoverers

Columbus High welcomes Lincoln Northeast to town for Friday's homecoming contest at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.
After an 0-9 record in 2020 and a 1-8 2019, the Rockets have won two of their first three. Although the Discoverers put a 55-7 hurting on them last year, the Rockets come in with wins over Lincoln North Star and Omaha Northwest to go with a Week 1 35-0 loss to Fremont.
Columbus is 2-1 after falling at Omaha Central then wins at Norfolk and home last week over North Star. CHS found the win column with power football in Week 2 then showed its more dynamic side last week when Brody Mickey threw four touchdown passes.
Stopping the run will be paramount for Columbus' hopes to improve to 3-1. Northeast has thrown just 31 passes in three games and completed just 11.
While the program had just one win in 18 games coming into the year, the fruits of patience and persistence are beginning to pay off. Similar to last year when Columbus turned around two losing seasons with a senior cast that had taken its bumps and bruises for a few years, Northeast features a roster that has also paid its dues.
"You see a team that has guys that have been playing for them now for two or three years. I think this year has been a couple years in the making for them," Columbus coach Craig Williams said. "They've got a big line up front on both sides of the ball, and they play aggressive. They're playing with confidence right now."
That confidence looked misplaced in Week 1 when Fremont held Northeast to 30 yards of offense, one yard on the ground, and picked off three passes.
Without a win since Sept. 13, 2019, coach Dan Martin elevated players from the JV squad and made position changes in response. Looking for a more consistent effort he got just that against North Star. Dylan Gray, a running back, was moved under center and Martin put together a run-heavy game plan. Northeast piled up 310 rushing yards, took a 26-17 lead in the fourth quarter and hung on.
The offense wasn't quite as successful last week in a 48-7 blowout of Omaha Northwest, but the defense forced four turnovers and created eight tackles for loss.
Three games into the year, Gray has the lead offensively with 201 yards rushing on 32 carries with three touchdowns.
"Their quarterback is a young man who has a strong arm, but I think his legs are his best attribute," Williams said. "He gets out of the pocket, and he's hurt teams with his legs in those two wins they've had. It's going to be a challenge for our guys on the defensive side of the ball.
On the other side of the ball, Williams said Northeast is "just doing everything better than they were a year ago." That means better discipline, better understanding of assignments, more maturity and more experience.
Columbus hopes to put that to the test with an offense that has given opponents a lot to consider over the past two weeks. Can the Discoverers run it right at you? Yes. Can they go over the top? Yes. What does a defense have to prepare for? From Williams perspective, he hopes its everything.
"We always tell our kids, we're going to take what the defense gives us. If they're going to do this, then we're going to do this. It's a game of adjustments," Williams said. "To have a team that can do multiple things, run the football and sling it around if we have to, it makes it a little easier as a coaching staff that you don't have to pound your head into a wall to try to find ways to be who you are.
If Williams were to guess, he'd say Northeast will try and stop the run game. Should that be the scenario, he's got faith in the guys to take the coaches' adjustments on the fly and find success. Last week's win over North Star was a similar situation.
"It's a tribute to the guys' work in the weight room and how they've built themselves athletically," Williams said. "We've got some strength and we've got some speed in the same kids. We don't have to shuffle guys in and out. We can be multi-faceted."
