For the second straight year, Columbus High football battled Fremont in a Week 0 clash for the F&C Cup. Last season, the Discoverers needed a goal-line stand to defeat the Tigers in Fremont.

On Friday night at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium, it was a comprehensive performance from Columbus as it controlled the line of scrimmage and stymied the Fremont offense in a 31-7 victory.

"We kind of did it the old fashion way. We ran the heck out of the football. They came into the game and they were stacking some guys outside off our edge and trying to stop our outside run plays, our jet sweeps," Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said. "We went inside the tackles. We kind of challenged our guys up front and said this is going to be your game. We've always said we'll take what they give us and that's what they were giving us.

"I'm proud of the guys for battling up front and then you got a sophomore running back and (Isaiah) Kibalya running out there hard. Those two guys did a great job and it was a total team effort (tonight)."

The Discoverers' offensive and defensive line returned the most experience and they set the tone. Columbus featured two scoring drives of eight plays, one of seven and one of 11.

Offensively, the Discoverers threw the ball just nine times due to their success on the ground led by running backs Michael Voichoskie and Isaiah Kibalya.

Fremont struggled to generate offense most of the night, punting on their first five drives. The Tigers' lone score was a 75-yard touchdown on the second play of the second half. After the touchdown, they punted three times and fumbled the ball twice.

"They're good football players. We knew that was going to be a strength of ours coming in, especially on the defensive line. Man did they set the tone. To give up seven points ... it's hard to pitch a shutout in football," Williams said. "We just had one mistake and the guy went to the wrong gap on that one long run, but other than that the defense played lights out all night. It all started up front."

A beneficiary of the O-line's play was Voichoskie. The sophomore, in his first career varsity game, found out he was going to be the starting tailback right before the game with Kibalya playing through an ankle injury.

Voichoskie made the most of his opportunities, rushing the ball 25 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

"Their (O-line) performance was beautiful," Voichoskie said. "Without them, I probably wouldn't have gotten any touchdowns and probably wouldn't have won that game. I have trust in them and I trust everyone on my team."

Both of the sophomore's touchdowns occurred in the second half. After Fremont scored, Voichoskie carried the ball six times on an 11-play, 61-yard drive that took 6 minutes and 34 seconds off the clock. He capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run and restore Columbus' 17-point lead.

Voichoskie put the exclamation mark on the rivalry win with a 65-yard touchdown run down the sideline with 7:13 remaining

"I think it feels great for the hard work I've put on this field and I can put it on game day," Voichoskie said. "That touchdown boosted my ego and I just hope I can reproduce it in other games."

Despite having limited snaps on offense, Kibalya produced 57 yards on 15 carries. Kibalya extended the Columbus lead to 17-0 with 7:50 remaining in the first half on a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal.

The senior engineered the seven-play, 47-yard drive himself rushing the ball on every down.

"We wanted to play him (Kibalya) one side as much as we could because of that tender ankle because he rolled it a few days ago, but he looked pretty good on it when he was running. Still ran hard," Williams said. "I thought Michael (Voichoskie) did a good job. He's a powerful kid and he showed some speed there at the end with that long touchdown run, so you got to tip your hat to both of those guys."

Columbus opened the game with a nine-play, 72-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 16-yard touchdown pass from senior Braylon VanCura to senior Tanner Esch.

On the second drive of the game, Columbus drove down the field with Esch converting a 44-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 4:10 remaining.

That was all the defense needed as they limited Fremont to just 150 total yards. The seven points allowed Friday night were the fewest allowed in a game by the Discoverers since they shut out Lincoln High on Sept. 25, 2020.

"I was impressed with how we ran the ball constantly up the middle with a young guy Michael (Voichoskie) and Isaiah Kibalya, we were just dominant all night," Columbus senior lineman Carter Fedde said. "On defense, us guys up front really brought some pressure and the rest of the guys did their jobs. That's what makes a great team doing everything together and being what we call regulators."

Columbus defeated Fremont for the fourth consecutive time Friday. It'll be a quick turnaround for the Discoverers as they'll play at Norfolk on Thursday.

"Going into a new year, no one ever knows but last year we thought we were going to be pretty good and it just didn't turn out for us," Williams said. "I thought we had a lot stronger showing this year and I think that team from Fremont is going to continue to get better as the year goes along, but we hope that we do too and we keep going and get stronger and stay healthy and I think these guys can be pretty good."