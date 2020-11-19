Finding players up front the key to '21 Columbus football

"The biggest challenge for us will be finding the right packages to put on the field to allow us to have physicality and speed at the same time; because now our speed will be in smaller guys," Williams said. "We’re probably going to have to do some more mixing and matching with our packages on the field. But we’ll do what we can to get the best 11 guys out there."

Regardless of who that is, Columbus will maintain its shotgun spread style. The best programs, Williams said, are the ones that stick with what works year after year, fine-tuning small details rather than always adjusting based on personnel.

In the case of Columbus High, the spread helps neutralize what is typically a disparity on the line. When the Discoverers can get the ball in the hand of the right players in the right places, how undersized they are up front matters little.

But, should the lines come together as quickly as this fall, will CHS have as much big-play ability?

"I think that’s going to be the challenge for us in the offseason – finding creative ways to keep manufacturing those big plays," Williams said. "I think we’ve got some kids that can do it, they were younger this year, but they were in the varsity 38 that we carried all year."