Finding players up front the key to '21 Columbus football

Columbus High football was as explosive as any Discoverer football team in recent history. On balance, Columbus was also a little bigger and a little faster among its skill players than recent rosters.
Gains can be made in the offseason between then and now, but in all likelihood, CHS will field a group next year in which its speed is contained in smaller players.
Can the offense produce as many big plays? Perhaps. But regardless of who gets the ball, the more pressing issue is up front where coach Craig Williams would like to see a repeat of 2020.
After coming into the year with a handful of line positions unknown, both the offense and defensive fronts came together quickly. Columbus will need a similar result next fall regardless of who is taking handoffs and catching passes.
"It’s going to come down to developing those guys up front again," Williams said. "But our coaches, with the job they did this year, I’m confident we can do those things."
The starting offensive line consisted of Emmitt McMeekin, Hector Amaya, Caden Thege, Gage Schmidt and Santos Gonzalez. Only Gonzalez returns.
He made an impression as a sophomore, earned a starting spot, and at 6-feet, 265-pounds, gives Columbus the type of size needed to match up with top-notch Class A programs. He'll likely be joined by regular backup Jaden Williams and Isaac Kibalya, who was part of the rotation on the defensive line. After that, there are questions.
"It’s really going to depend on whether or not we can develop those two or three other linemen that we’ll plug in," Williams said. "To be honest with you, as far as athletically offensively, we may not be quite as explosive as this year, but I think it’s an offense we can still move the ball successfully against most teams."
Defensively, the front loses Amaya, Julio Olvera, Ben Janssen, Josue Mendez and Leo DeLa Rosa.
The way the defense is designed, plays are meant to be made by the linebackers. That was exactly how it worked out this past fall when Discoverers on the defensive line did well enough to occupy space and force double teams that the linebacking corps was allowed to roam freely and wreak havoc.
Another above average set of linebackers and defensive backs will be on the roster next season, hoping to make a similar impact with help from teammates up front.
"I think that linebacking corps is going to be really good again, and I think we’re going to be really athletic in the secondary as well," Williams said. "That’s probably going to be the strength going in the next year going into the defensive side is that back seven."
Once the starters are identified, the next step is creating the right mix. Columbus found success this past fall when the lines came together quickly and the coaching staff had practice time to find the best combinations. One can't happen without the other.
"The biggest challenge for us will be finding the right packages to put on the field to allow us to have physicality and speed at the same time; because now our speed will be in smaller guys," Williams said. "We’re probably going to have to do some more mixing and matching with our packages on the field. But we’ll do what we can to get the best 11 guys out there."
Regardless of who that is, Columbus will maintain its shotgun spread style. The best programs, Williams said, are the ones that stick with what works year after year, fine-tuning small details rather than always adjusting based on personnel.
In the case of Columbus High, the spread helps neutralize what is typically a disparity on the line. When the Discoverers can get the ball in the hand of the right players in the right places, how undersized they are up front matters little.
But, should the lines come together as quickly as this fall, will CHS have as much big-play ability?
"I think that’s going to be the challenge for us in the offseason – finding creative ways to keep manufacturing those big plays," Williams said. "I think we’ve got some kids that can do it, they were younger this year, but they were in the varsity 38 that we carried all year."
And they saw winning up close. How to do it on game day, in practice and in the offseason was a legacy the senior class left behind that Williams said he's already seeing carry forward.
"I’ve seen these kids throughout the season, and going into the offseason, some of these younger guys, like Liam Blaser, he’s really trying to step up and be a leader already," Williams said. "These guys, they know what it takes to get there. This group of seniors showed them what you’ve got to do to make that happen. I think that’s going to benefit us moving forward."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
