First round knockout: Lakeview sails through Scotus 35-0

Kurt Frenzen wasn't necessarily concerned by his team's pregame manner. But there was certainly something a little eerie about how Lakeview was going about its business in the hours and minutes leading up to kickoff on Friday at home against crosstown rival Scotus Central Catholic.

Later he would call it "laser-focused."

In one of the most lopsided contests between these two old foes in the past 20 years, Lakeview raced out to a 21-0 lead before the game was eight minutes old and finished off a 35-0 running-clock victory. The win gave the Vikings the district title and automatic entry into the playoffs. For Scotus the loss meant the loss of a perfect season and some embarrassment for the Shamrocks to overcome as they, too, head for the postseason.

The margin of victory is the most between these two since a 42-3 Scotus win in 2014, the largest Lakeview win since a 34-0 shutout in 2009 and the first shutout for either side since that same game 12 years ago.

Viking senior Adam Van Cleave gashed the 'Rocks for 214 yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass and was one score away from tying the school record.

Scotus, which had only allowed one other team (Aquinas Catholic) to rush for 200 or more yards this season, had allowed more than that by halftime.

"I thought this would be a game that came down to the last play. I knew we were ready to play. I came home after practice Wednesday and I had a really good feeling, and I knew we were ready; the kids were locked in," Frenzen said. "But the way they played tonight was above and beyond what a lot of people around the state of Nebraska probably expected."

And about that pregame behavior?

"I've got to be quite honest with you, the guys were, I wouldn't say subdued, but they were just so focused. It was a lot quieter than it usually is. I even said to one of my coaches, 'I think our vibe is OK, but it's just a little different tonight.'"

Clearly the Vikings knew something he didn't.

In a matter of just eight offensive snaps Lakeview had 21 points and Van Cleave had 155 yards.

The Vikings took the kickoff and covered 58 yards on just four plays. After a run by Van Cleave of 23, Landon Ternus covered 26 and 6 ahead of Van Cleave's 8-yard touchdown run.

The second drive needed just three plays. Lakeview took over on its 23 and made it 14-0 when Ternus went for 5, Van Cleave for 8 and Van Cleave again for 64.

When a short punt set Lakeview up at its 48, the offense needed only one snap - a Van Cleave run around the right that made it 21-0 with 4:44 still left in the first quarter.

"I was just having fun," Van Cleave said. "Holes were opening up, I was seeing it well and it was just going our way."

Scotus advanced to Lakeview territory on its first drive after one first down but was forced to punt after an incomplete pass. The Shamrocks went three-and-out their second drive. They had a first-and-10 at the Lakeview 21 after a 49-yard passing play to Garrett Oakley on the third drive but stalled on fourth down.

The defense finally found some answers after the first three Lakeview drives but the offense sputtered start to finish. SCC never made it into Lakeview territory again after Trenton Cielocha's pass to Oakley on fourth-and-3 at the Lakeview 18 fell to the turf with 1:46 left in the first quarter.

"First and foremost, Lakeview played an outstanding game; there's no other way to put it," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "They were physical, they were in great positions, had an extraordinary game plan, and we couldn't find answers."

Lakeview provided the knockout punch, but Scotus also shot itself in the foot repeatedly. Scotus had seven penalties and six of those were in the first half on four false starts, a hold and offensive pass interference. The Shamrocks also fumbled the ball away twice and left one on the turf.

"Physically, schematically we were out-coached and out-played in every facet of the game," Linder said. "Credit to Lakeview, that would have been fun to watch if you're a Lakeview fan."

Lakeview stopped Scotus on a three-and-out to start the second half then burned 6 minutes and 44 seconds off the clock with a 13-play drive that ended with Van Cleave's 6 yard run that made it 28-0 with 3:44 left in the third.

The Vikings put together another march at the end of the third that covered 58 yards and nine plays and ended with Kolby Blaser hitting Van Cleave on a 30-yard touchdown pass for the final points and the running clock.

Lakeview finished with 425 yards to 170 for Scotus. Ternus had 73 yards on 10 carries to go with the 214 from Van Cleave. Quarterback Kolby Blaser was 3 of 3 passing for 57 yards and the one long score to Van Cleave.

The Shamrocks had just 80 yards rushing on 21 carries. Devon Borchers carried it 13 times for 50. Cielocha was 8 of 17 throwing with 90 yards. Oakley caught three passes for 68 yards.

Lakeview ends the regular season at 7-2 and was 11th in the wildcard standings as of this writing. Scotus is 8-1 and was tied with Chadron. However, the Shamrocks have the tiebreaker with more wins over quadrant one teams. That avoids a rematch between the two by about two spots and puts them on opposite ends of the bracket.

"I think, after tonight, any team should be scared to match up with us in the playoffs," Van Cleave said. "I don't think they want that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.