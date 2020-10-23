Flyer D locks down Cougars

HUMPHREY - Haustyn Forney scored three times before halftime, the Flyers put up 30 points in the first quarter and Humphrey Saint Francis made a positive first step toward a Class D-2 repeat in a 74-6 win over Niobrara/Verdigree in Thursday's first round of the Class D-2 playoffs.
Forney was one of five Flyers to find the end zone on a night in which St. Francis scored on 10 straight possessions and had 52 points by halftime. The Flyers were particularly deadly early with big offensive plays and defensive stops that produced short fields and turnovers.
The only points Niobrara/Verdigree produced were on a fourth-quarter kickoff return for a touchdown.
St. Francis needed just three plays for the game's first points and had a 22-0 lead before the first quarter was half over.
"Throughout the week, it's playoff time and everyone has been real dialed in," Forney said. "Everyone is reading the scouting report, executing and we're playing well."
Forney touched the ball all three times on the game's opening possession. He went for 14, 9 and 8 following a long kickoff return to the Niobrara/Verdigree 31 and made it 8-0 on the conversion run
Following a three-and-out by the Flyer defense, Spencer Engel made it 16-0 on a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tanner Pfeifer. A sack-fumble on the next drive set the Flyers up at the Cougar 9. Justin Leifeld caught a 9-yard pass from Pfeifer for a 22-0 lead.
Needing something to turn the momentum, Niobrara/Verdigree went on its longest drive of the night, pushing up to the St. Francis 34 on 11 plays. A fourth-down stop halted the Cougars in their tracks.
Forney was back in the end zone just two plays later. He scored again at the start of the second and Pfeifer broke free for 31 and 14-yard touchdown runs, and it was 52-0 as the teams went into the break.
Engel scored two third-quarter touchdowns on runs of 29 and 24 and Isaac Classen found the goal line on a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter. Trey Sucha returned the ensuing kickoff 56 yards for the only Niobrara/Verdigree points of the night.
"I thought our defense was really dialed in this week. We made a few mistakes last week, and Central Valley is really good," coach Eric Kessler said, referencing last week's 29-12 defeat. "We kind of tightened things up. I thought kids were more dialed into the gameplan and just did a good job defensively."
The loss to Central Valley in the regular-season finale was the first time Saint Francis has lost in the regular season in three years. Not that the Flyers were off track mentally, but Forney said it was perhaps a valuable lesson at the right time.
"It definitely woke us up. St. Francis is known for playing well throughout the season. It was definitely a wake-up call that we are beatable," Forney said. "Everyone is really motivated from that loss, and we're ready to dominate throughout the playoffs."
Throughout the playoffs continue Oct. 30 at home against Osceola. The first round of the playoffs was seeded 1-32 with geographical considerations figured in. The tournament was then reseeded 1-16 on wildcard points. St. Francis earned the eighth seed and will host ninth-seeded and unbeaten Osceola.
The winner plays the victor of Tri-County and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
"It's different. It'll be nice, as a coach, to have eight days to prepare instead of six," Kessler said. "I think it's the right move, overall."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
