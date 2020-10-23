Flyer D locks down Cougars

Needing something to turn the momentum, Niobrara/Verdigree went on its longest drive of the night, pushing up to the St. Francis 34 on 11 plays. A fourth-down stop halted the Cougars in their tracks.

Forney was back in the end zone just two plays later. He scored again at the start of the second and Pfeifer broke free for 31 and 14-yard touchdown runs, and it was 52-0 as the teams went into the break.

Engel scored two third-quarter touchdowns on runs of 29 and 24 and Isaac Classen found the goal line on a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter. Trey Sucha returned the ensuing kickoff 56 yards for the only Niobrara/Verdigree points of the night.

"I thought our defense was really dialed in this week. We made a few mistakes last week, and Central Valley is really good," coach Eric Kessler said, referencing last week's 29-12 defeat. "We kind of tightened things up. I thought kids were more dialed into the gameplan and just did a good job defensively."

The loss to Central Valley in the regular-season finale was the first time Saint Francis has lost in the regular season in three years. Not that the Flyers were off track mentally, but Forney said it was perhaps a valuable lesson at the right time.