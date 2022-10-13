Flyers, Bulldogs renew cross-street rivalry

Humphrey High School and Humphrey Saint Francis High School are located on opposite corners of South Seventh Street.

Despite the close proximity between the two schools, they have not met in a team high school competition in nine years.

That changes on Friday as Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and St. Francis will meet on the football field in the final week of the regular season.

"It's pretty exciting," Flyers senior Jaden Kosch said. "Playing the cross-street team, haven't played them in many years, so hoping we can go out there and get the win."

Humphrey's population features less than 1,000 people. With the two football teams squaring off at Foltz Complex, Bulldogs senior Randal Gronenthal said he expects an electric atmosphere.

"I know a lot of people from over there, so I think it'll be a really exciting game, Class A-type crowd," Gronenthal said.

HLHF running back Sage Frauendorfer described what it means to be playing the Flyers for the first time during his senior season.

"I always wanted to play them, so I'm glad it came this year as a senior," Frauendorfer said. "Just seeing how we compare to them."

Flyers head coach Eric Kessler understands the hype around the game, but he said he's treating it as any other game.

"For us and for me, it's pretty much like any game. This has been a season in which we've played a lot of big games," Kessler said. "We've played the Howells, the Osceolas, the Wynots, the Pope Johns so we're kind of treating it like any other game but against a really good opponent. Looking forward to it. It's a big challenge for us."

Saint Francis senior Isaac Classen said the two teams know each other and they're close friends. Kosch said there's an added intensity this week.

"Every week, we've got a big urgency to go out and play as good as we can, but there might be an added urgency this week knowing them and getting some bragging rights," Kosch said.

Growing during the season

Both the Bulldogs and the Flyers experienced growing pains during the early portion of the season as they replaced holes filled by large senior classes.

HLHF is 5-2 this season with its only two defeats coming to ranked opponents in No. 7 Osceola and No. 1 Howells-Dodge. Gronenthal said they've exceeded everybody's expectations as he said some didn't even think the Bulldogs would win a game this year.

"It's been a little rough at times. We had a lot of younger guys," Frauendorfer said. "It's been good. They're starting to get more experience, making better decisions."

Gronenthal and Frauendorfer lead the Bulldogs offense, combining for 1,378 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns this season. On defense, they rank second and third, respectively, in tackles. Both seniors stepped into leadership roles ushering in younger players into starting roles.

"I knew we had athletes, but I didn't know within a couple games, they would start to get their confidence and played to their ability and I think they've started to," Frauendorfer said.

The Flyers faced one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state. They opened the season with a two-point loss to then-No. 2 Elgin Public/Pope John and a defeat at Wynot, who currently sports a 6-1 record.

In Week 3, St. Francis was staring at an 0-3 deficit against No. 7 Osceola, but it was able to come back and defeat the Bulldogs in overtime 38-36.

"It certainly was a measuring stick of what we have inside. To play two teams and you lose and you got Osceola. I knew our kids would respond the right way and we were fortunate to win. That certainly helped things that we are a good team and we are getting better. We've played well since."

The Flyers are 3-1 in district play with their only coming to No. 1 Howells-Dodge on Sept. 30. They enter Friday with a 4-3 record overall.

"It's been a little bit of a rollercoaster, which we kind of anticipated. We're really, really young and started out with the No. 2 team and our schedule was very difficult," Kessler said. "I felt we would get better as the year went on and I think that has been the case and our kids have continued to have a positive attitude. Hopefully, we're playing some of our best football at this time of year."

Entering playoffs with momentum

Both teams are in line to make the playoffs no matter the result, but an improvement in seeding is on the line.

Kessler described some of the challenges the Bulldogs present.

"They've got two really good running backs. The Gronenthal and Frauendorfer is as good as anybody we've faced all year. They do a really nice job. They're well coached," Kessler said. "(HLHF) Coach (Bill) Mimick's been around the block. He knows what they're doing and he always has well-disciplined and hard-nose teams. It's evenly-matched teams. We'll have to play well to be successful."

Bulldogs head coach Bill Mimick said the consistency of the Flyers is something they'll have to contend with and match.

"Be consistent on offense. Not to give up the big play and then control the ball, move it and stay together as a team," Mimick said. "Don't let the emotions get away and everything. If something happens, go on to the next play."

With Class D-2 stacked with state title contenders, the Flyers hope the challenging schedule will pay dividends in the playoffs.

"We've played four division one teams and Humphrey is currently division one and there can't be many teams in the state that have done that," Kessler said. "I'm hoping we're battle-tested and that'll play well Friday and next week. It'll be interesting to see how things shake out."

HLHF battled numerous injuries this season, thrusting young players into varsity games. Mimick said the experience gained is beneficial as it enters the playoffs for the third straight year.

"At one time, we look on the field, there's three freshmen. The experience will help. Being in a game like this, this will be great preparation for playoffs. Now, I hope our kids don't look at it now as a one-game season because there's at least two games left. We want to do well in both of them, but by gaining the experience the people we didn't expect to play should help us. We still got to get those other people healthy."