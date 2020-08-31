Flyers find early success in win over Wynot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Flyers found the end zone three times in the first quarter and D-2 No. 4 Humphrey Saint Francis walloped Wynot on Friday in a 56-14 home victory.

Quarterback Tanner Pfeifer found the end zone four times in his debut under center, Haustyn Forney scored twice and Spencer Engel ripped off a 40-yard run to the end zone as Saint Francis continued its unbeaten streak stretching back to last season to 14 wins in a row.

The Flyers scored the first three touchdowns of the game. Pfeifer opened the scoring with a 10-yard run, found Forney for a 56-yard touchdown pass and Forney scored on a 40-yard run for a 24-0 lead. Saint Francis converted three two-point tries on two Austin Leifeld catches and a grab by Jaden Kosch.

The Blue Devils answered with a drive and a 1-yard run, starting a trend of alternating touchdowns before halftime. Pfeifer scored on a 34-yard run then Wynot took a 34-yard pass to the end zone and it was 32-14 at the half.

Saint Francis shut out the visitors in the second half while Pfeifer scored on a pair of 1-yard runs sandwiched around Engel's 40-yarder.

Forney carried the ball 12 times for 107 yards, Pfeifer touched it 17 times for 112 yards and was 4 of 6 passing with 80 yards and Engel had seven carries for 80 yards.