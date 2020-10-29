Flyers vs. Bulldogs: Clash of Champions

In a few weeks from now, Humphrey St. Francis (8-1) will be celebrating the anniversary of a D-2 state football championship. Osceola can do the same after claiming the D-1 trophy in the Osceola/High Plains coop.
Nearly 12 months later the two are meeting in the second round of the D-2 playoffs in a matchup that has all the makings of what normally would be the semifinals or for all the marbles.
The clash of champions kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. in Humphrey.
Osceola has rolled through much of its schedule, winning by an average of just over 56 points a game. The Bulldogs didn't play a team with a winning record until the first round of the playoffs last Thursday against Pender (5-4) in a 52-0 victory.
"We think we're a pretty good team and we obviously know they're a really good team," St. Francis head coach Eric Kessler said. "They're really impressive on film. They're very good up front; their skill people are as good as anyone we've faced all year"
The Bulldogs are currently riding an 18-game win streak dating back to last year. Osceola averages nearly 73 points a game and has allowed just over 16.
"They are the total package," Kessler said. "We have our hands full for sure."
Kessler said he believes the key to victory will be slowing down the Bulldog offense and limiting big plays.
Osceola rushes for over 423 yards each time out and at almost 10 yards per carry. Bryce Reed leads the Osceola rushing attack. He has 1,492 yards and 28 touchdowns on 105 carries.
"I don't know if we can win a shootout with them, to be honest," Kessler said. "I think this is going to have to be a grind it out, limit their big plays and hopefully shorten the game a little bit."
Osceola will also come into the game with a size advantage.
The Flyers started the season 7-0, winning by an average of just over 47 points before HSF saw its 20-game winning streak come to an end on Oct. 16 at No. 3 Central Valley. St. Francis bounced back in the first round of the playoffs to defeat Niobrara/Verdigre 74-6.
The Flyers are averaging over 54 points a game.
"They do some nice things offensively," Osceola head coach Bob Fuller said. "They're still running what they've been running for a long time. You have to really focus in on their bootleg game because they really like to throw to different receivers.
"The biggest thing is that fullback coming out of the backfield. You have to account for him. Their quarterback is a nice ballplayer. He runs their boot run pretty well, too. They're a team that's not going to make a whole lot of mistakes. They're going to play pretty consistent."
Tanner Pfeifer is under center for the Flyers. He has scored at least one touchdown in every game. Defensively, St. Francis is only allowing just11 points per contest.
"They play good, solid defense and they can cause some issues," Fuller said. "We have some things that we've worked on and we haven't shown yet. We're hoping we can kind of exploit that a little bit and cause them some issues."
The Flyers have used multiple formations on defense, but Fuller said he expects to see St. Francis stack the box against the Bulldogs run-heavy attack.
"Let's be honest, we don't throw the ball a whole lot," Fuller said. "We've had success throwing the ball when we have, but we don't throw the ball. So, we'll look for them to crowd the line of scrimmage and try to take away what we do well."
As evidence of regular blowout wins, both teams score a majority of their points in the first half.
St. Francis averages nearly 37 points in the first half, but only 12 in the second half. Osceola averages just over 43 points in the first half and almost 19 in the second half.
If St. Francis loses, it will only be the third time since 2010 that the Flyers haven't made the quarterfinals.
If Osceola wins it will be the third time in school history that it will win multiple playoff games in a single year. The Bulldogs finished runner up in 1989.
St. Francis is 4-1 against Osceola all time including winning 52-14 the only other time the schools met in the postseason (2015).
The last time the two schools met in any game, the Flyers won 48-6 in 2017. Osceola's lone victory came in 2016 by a score of 26-24.
The victor will play the winner of No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) and No. 16 Creighton (7-2).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
