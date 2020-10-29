Flyers vs. Bulldogs: Clash of Champions

"The biggest thing is that fullback coming out of the backfield. You have to account for him. Their quarterback is a nice ballplayer. He runs their boot run pretty well, too. They're a team that's not going to make a whole lot of mistakes. They're going to play pretty consistent."

Tanner Pfeifer is under center for the Flyers. He has scored at least one touchdown in every game. Defensively, St. Francis is only allowing just11 points per contest.

"They play good, solid defense and they can cause some issues," Fuller said. "We have some things that we've worked on and we haven't shown yet. We're hoping we can kind of exploit that a little bit and cause them some issues."

The Flyers have used multiple formations on defense, but Fuller said he expects to see St. Francis stack the box against the Bulldogs run-heavy attack.

"Let's be honest, we don't throw the ball a whole lot," Fuller said. "We've had success throwing the ball when we have, but we don't throw the ball. So, we'll look for them to crowd the line of scrimmage and try to take away what we do well."