Football Friday: Bleeding Viking blue

Exposure to a varsity program, especially a successful one, that focused on training and preparation was undoubtedly beneficial. But Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said the program can't take all the credit for Jaixen's development. Frenzen said its Jaixen's own makeup that pushed him to do more.

Considering that he was born premature, that makes sense. From day one on this earth, Jaixen has been a fighter. Frenzen said that's easy to recognize.

"He's the type of guy that always finds reasons why he's going to get something done. He never finds an excuse why he wouldn't, and part of that is probably his physical makeup. He's always attacked what he's done regardless of size, speed, whatever else," Frenzen said. "That's something you can't measure is a guy's heart. When you talk about heart, he's got the biggest heart that we've had of any player that's come through here."

Whether it was completing small tasks for Frenzen during practice as a boy or now being asked to play middle linebacker as one of the smallest guys on the field, Frenzen said Jaixen is as dependable as the day is long.