Football Friday: Bleeding Viking blue

Senior Logan Jaixen will play the final home game of his high school career at Lakeview Stadium on Friday.
That's true of other Viking seniors and Nebraska seniors all across the state over the next few weeks, but few have the kind of history with their home program as Jaixen.
Since the fifth grade, Jaixen has either been on the sideline or in uniform for the Vikings every Friday night. Counting playoffs, that's nearly 80 games.
He started as a water boy for the 2013 team that made it all the way to the state semifinals. He'll end on a group under .500 and likely not in the playoffs. Yet, while it started with a bang and will go out with a hint of disappointment, there's nothing Jaixen would change about the last eight years of Friday nights.
Lakeview, and Viking football, are in his blood.
"It's been going through my mind all year. Each game is one less game in this program. I've been here a long time," Jaixen said. "Seeing that group my first year that made it to the semifinals, and seeing all the teams over the years, it's going to be tough here in a couple weeks after that last game."
Jaixen's addition to the 2013 team as water boy was the fortunate circumstance of living next to Lakeview athletic trainer Mike Sloup, who brought Jaixen along to a practice once with his own boys, Brenden and Caleb. From there, Jaixen became a fixture of the team.
And what a year to see up close and personal. The 2013 team went 9-3, won three one-possession games and included such memorable names as Jack Shadley, Mark Jarecki and Turner Condreay. The 33-28 state semifinal loss to Ashland-Greenwood was as far as the program had advanced in the postseason since the 1990 state runner-up team.
Not surprisingly, Jaixen was hooked after playing a minor role in a season like that. He couldn't help but let his mind wander to what his future held once he was old enough to be in uniform.
"I always pictured myself as a halfback, what I am now, those short, bigger guys running people over," he said.
Jaixen also knew from early on that in order to become that type of player, he'd have to spend the time and effort to gain weight and speed. He started doing pushups in his bedroom in the second grade and then hit the weight room hard once he reached junior high.
During the summertime, he's always there for scheduled workouts at the high school. But if you find yourself at YMCA in the late afternoon, he's there also putting in more reps.
"I knew I wasn't going to be big. I'm not tall, but I could make myself stronger and give me an advantage in that way," Jaixen said. "So, I took it upon myself to lift more and watch what the other guys did what I was growing up."
Exposure to a varsity program, especially a successful one, that focused on training and preparation was undoubtedly beneficial. But Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said the program can't take all the credit for Jaixen's development. Frenzen said its Jaixen's own makeup that pushed him to do more.
Considering that he was born premature, that makes sense. From day one on this earth, Jaixen has been a fighter. Frenzen said that's easy to recognize.
"He's the type of guy that always finds reasons why he's going to get something done. He never finds an excuse why he wouldn't, and part of that is probably his physical makeup. He's always attacked what he's done regardless of size, speed, whatever else," Frenzen said. "That's something you can't measure is a guy's heart. When you talk about heart, he's got the biggest heart that we've had of any player that's come through here."
Whether it was completing small tasks for Frenzen during practice as a boy or now being asked to play middle linebacker as one of the smallest guys on the field, Frenzen said Jaixen is as dependable as the day is long.
"You want your kids to be self-starters; you talk to your players about that a lot. He's a guy you never have to preach to about getting going and making sure you get your work done," Frenzen said. "When you look across the weight room, I might have to tell two or three guys to get going. He's a guy, in four years, I've never had to tell to get to work. He is always going and doing what he needs to do to become a better football player and a better wrestler.
"Hats off to him because that takes a lot of maturity, and that's something that guy has a lot of: maturity."
On the mat he's an accomplished lightweight wrestler with a state medal and more than 100 wins. He won his first-ever varsity tournament at the Lakeview Invite as a freshman and has been an integral part of the program ever since.
He won 32 matches his rookie season, narrowly missed out on state, won 27 as a sophomore and won 43 last year including a fifth-place medal at state.
"Logan has been a part of our program for a long, long time, and has always been someone who's cared about the program from the first day he was here," Frenzen said. "That same attitude has been carried through from the time he first got here all the way through until the end."
Although the end is just around the corner, there was a culmination of sorts last week when Jaixen was crowned homecoming king. That wasn't part of the future he envisioned back as a water boy, but it was a humbling experience that put it all into perspective.
"It was a pretty special moment," Jaixen said. "Having seen a lot of people crowned, it's a special feeling knowing your classmates and people respect you in a way as a role model, leader, friend, teammate."
