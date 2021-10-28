Football Friday: Columbus High defensive lineman Isaac Kibalya

Columbus High will board the buses midday on Friday for the long trek out west. Although CHS just defeated North Platte, and has a better overall record, the calculations that are the wildcard standings indicated that the Bulldogs are eighth in the state and the Discoverers ninth.

To be fair, it's not fair. Such is life in the wacky world of organizing high school playoffs.

However, you won't find senior Isaac Kibalya complaining about the situation. For a kid whose father worked his tail off to move the family out of poverty in Africa, Kibalya has learned how to live a life without excuses.

"Whether it's grades, in school, in sports, we've basically grown up with no excuses," Kibalya said. "That's been our motto. We strive to live a life without excuses and do our best at whatever we put our minds to."

Isaac's father, Peter, is a Christian minister who came to America on a visit to see some friends. On that trip he recognized an opportunity to give his future family a better life. Isaac's not quite sure how his dad wound up in Nebraska, but Peter eventually began to set the foundations for a new lifestyle.

He joined the community at Victory Christian, started work at BD and began saving money to move his wife, Harriet, stateside. Isaac was born not long after.

As the child of a patriarch who sacrificed his marriage in the short term for the family in the long term, Isaac has always had an example to look up to who drives him today.

He's also had an example in Ernest Hausmann. Peter was a major factor in why Ernest made his way from Africa to Columbus. Peter is Ernest's uncle and the one who shared Ernest's story that led to the Hausmanns adopting Ernest to the family out of Uganda in 2008.

Isaac can still remember riding in the car to the airport to pick Ernest up when he first arrived in the US. He doesn't remember much more than those facts and that Ernest was perhaps a little shell shocked at the change in environments - he was rather quiet on that ride home.

Since they were boys, the two cousins have formed a bond not just as family but as true friends who share a common background. Having Ernest around, plus the influence of Peter and his story, has shaped Isaac's perspective and figures into his every day appreciation for life. Isaac visited Uganda when he was 11 and saw where his dad and cousin started their lives.

"For him to come from a poor family in Africa to where he is now, it's mind boggling," Isaac said. "Knowing, every day, that it's because of him that I have opportunities, I want to do the very best I can to pull my future forward and do my best for him.

"... It's crazy the way they live. They endure a lot. But they also have a sense of pride in the family, and they're backing me up and they're backing Ernest up."

Isaac is a starter on the Columbus defensive line. He rotated in last year as a junior. He's come a long ways since his parents were initially resistant to football. Not only did they know next to nothing about how the game was played, but safety was a concern.

Kibalya grew up playing football during recess but wasn't a part of organized football until eighth grade. In the years before he first put on the pads, he tried to point out to Peter and Harriet the benefits athletically, academically, socially and otherwise. Eventually they relented.

Still, where he is now was completely unexpected. Going out for a pass during recess football is quite a bit different than knowing the ins and outs of all 11 positions in an organized game. Kibalya never thought he'd get there. He can remember coming to the games in junior high and imaging a future where he was on that field; it just didn't seem possible.

Just a few years later and he's played on two straight teams that have made the playoffs and made his fair share of tackles and stops at crucial times.

"It's fun to see kids like that who don't have the same background in the sport, and the parents who don't have a background in the sport, and see them grow and where he is today," coach Craig Williams said. "... Knowing his mom and his dad, and what they went through to get everybody here, you can see it on his face every day. He's happy all the time, he comes in and works hard, whether it's in the weight room or the classroom, and you can always count on him to have a big smile. There's never anything negative that comes out of his mouth."

Kibalya will likely take those same qualities to his own family some day. But as the oldest of six, he also has his own responsibilities to pass down the example set by Dad.

Isaac, the next Kibalya in the order, is also on the CHS roster. There are four other boys who are with Peter and Harriet in the stands cheering on their big brother.

"(Mom and Dad) are starting to learn what's going on. When things go bad, they've got my back. When things go great they always point out the plays I make. They're always there when we ring the bell. It's great to have them in my corner like that. It's a blessing," Isaac said.

"... I remember coming to games during middle school and watching. I wanted to be a part of that but I was like, 'there's no way, there's no way I'll be starting on that field.' Now, my younger siblings are watching and probably thinking the same thing. I want to be an inspiration to them."

