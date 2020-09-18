Football Friday: Cool hand Evan takes it all in stride

Scotus Central Catholic senior Evan Bock made a handful of meaningless punt returns in Week 1 at Wahoo. The Shamrocks were down big and there was no reason for the starting quarterback to be putting himself in harm's way.
But yet, there he was, catching the ball rather than letting it bounce or roll out of bounds.
Those little moments told coach Tyler Linder all he needed to know about his senior quarterback. Although he had orchestrated an offense that scored zero points and picked up less than 200 yards in his first-ever start under center, Bock wasn't allowing any of that to dictate his mood or his competitiveness.
It's exactly what Linder and his staff had seen from the former fullback/receiver through previous years and perhaps the main reason he was chosen as the guy in a three-way decision for the Shamrocks' starting quarterback.
"Evan is not a kid that’s going to back down from a challenge. He’s an introverted kid, but internally motivated," Linder said. "All that stuff is on the surface, but he looks calm, like a duck on the water. You know the wheels are turning, or the legs are paddling like crazy underneath. But his demeanor has always been consistent, even-keeled. Quite frankly, that’s what you want from a quarterback. He’s going to go out there, exude confidence, not get too rattled. He’s been exactly what we needed so far."
Linder's analogy is perhaps more apt than he realizes. Bock is an avid duck hunter who spends nearly every Saturday morning during the duck season in a blind.
Whether it's with just his father, Travis, or accompanied by friends, some of Bock's favorite times are spent near the Platte River. Ducks on the water are a familiar sight.
If he's not in that blind, he might be in another with his bow hunting deer. Bock began shooting bow and arrow around the age of eight and has built quite the skill set as a marksman. He's harvested two deer with the bow.
In the spring and summer, he spends most of his time on the baseball diamond. This past summer he played on a club team that competed nationally. It seems he'll find a college opportunity because of the game.
Whether it's on the river, in the field, or on the diamond, there's a natural connection. Bock has become an expert duck caller, archer and successful baseball player through time and preparation.
Each of the three can be rather humbling for newcomers, and, will always provide experiences that can subdue even the most confident hunter or ballplayer.
Not surprisingly, those experiences have led Bock to take a next shot, next play approach to sports and otherwise. A hit or a miss rarely carries over to the next pass or shot. When a window opens a good quarterback and a good hunter has to recognize it and capitalize.
"As a quarterback, you've always got to stay focused, reading the defense. It's the same thing with duck hunting," Bock said. "You've got to stay focused calling in those birds and taking advantage of the opportunities when they come up."
Just about five years ago, the Bocks moved and acquired an air hockey table that includes a table tennis topper.
Although it's been a while, he and dad used to spend several hours a week on ping-pong. Travis was initially better until Evan learned how to put topspin on the ball and land his shots out of reach.
It's yet another example of a skill Bock learned through patience and practice.
"My dad was always saying, 'Oh, I was so good in college,' or whatever. So, I started playing him and, right away he'd show me up. Now, he can't beat me anymore," Bock said, with a grin. "I just hit it hard at him. ...I put that topspin on it; he just can't handle it."
Yet, regardless of the skills he's attained, it's the mental approach his coaches say have made him stand out. Returning insignificant punts at Wahoo is just one example so far this season.
Bock could have stepped on the bus that night full of frustration. Following one of the program's best-ever at the position and winning a three-way decision to become the starting quarterback only added to the microscope Bock was under in a road game against the No. 1 team in the state.
On paper and in the numbers, Bock failed. The next week, he was a perfect 9 for 9 throwing with two touchdowns and a 61-yard connection to Garrett Oakley. Granted, it was against a much weaker Omaha Concordia team, but it was also the result of Bock moving on from Wahoo.
Scotus sits at 1-2 ahead of Friday's Homecoming matchup with Battle Creek. The Shamrocks need a crucial win before district play begins.
Linder said he expects his quarterback to play well and respond to the situation. Bock won't say much nor make any grand gestures. He'll likely approach Friday the same way he does Saturday mornings on the river - cool, calm, collected and expecting success.
"He's a guy that has quiet confidence," Linder said. "He knows his ability, knows his strength and he also knows his weaknesses. He works on all of those things with tremendous poise. He'll be ready."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
