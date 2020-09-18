Football Friday: Cool hand Evan takes it all in stride

"As a quarterback, you've always got to stay focused, reading the defense. It's the same thing with duck hunting," Bock said. "You've got to stay focused calling in those birds and taking advantage of the opportunities when they come up."

Just about five years ago, the Bocks moved and acquired an air hockey table that includes a table tennis topper.

Although it's been a while, he and dad used to spend several hours a week on ping-pong. Travis was initially better until Evan learned how to put topspin on the ball and land his shots out of reach.

It's yet another example of a skill Bock learned through patience and practice.

"My dad was always saying, 'Oh, I was so good in college,' or whatever. So, I started playing him and, right away he'd show me up. Now, he can't beat me anymore," Bock said, with a grin. "I just hit it hard at him. ...I put that topspin on it; he just can't handle it."

Yet, regardless of the skills he's attained, it's the mental approach his coaches say have made him stand out. Returning insignificant punts at Wahoo is just one example so far this season.