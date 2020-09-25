Football Friday: Garrett Esch -Fighting through the pain

Thus, going back to that first kickoff, though he may not have been ready physically, the last three-plus years have show Garrett Esch has always had the right mindset to tackle any challenge; even if he didn't necessarily want to make that first tackle.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking because I was just a little freshman kicking at the varsity level," Esch said about his first kickoff. "...I was pretty scared. I didn't want to have to make a tackle because those guys were way bigger than I was.

"I was hoping I'd either get it to the end zone or someone else would make the tackle. I slowed (my pursuit) down a little."

He had more than enough opportunities to try and quiet his fears - Esch made eight kickoffs that night, averaged over 50 yards and had one touchback. At least twice, though, the returner found a seam and Esch was put in a precarious situation. He dove hopefully at the runner but had teammates arrive just in time to make the tackle over the top.