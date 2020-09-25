Football Friday: Garrett Esch -Fighting through the pain

Columbus High senior Garrett Esch will finish his career as a four-year football letter winner. That's a rare achievement at a Class A school and even more rare in a sport that demands physical and emotional maturity. Yet, there he was, a string bean of a freshman kicking off to start a game in 2017.
Esch has always found a way to contribute right away to any team he's played on since he first stepped onto a field or a court. In youth soccer, he once returned a goal kick from midfield back down the pitch past the keeper.
Yet, while his talent and ability have always been on full display, so too have been his struggles with injuries. After more than 30 games of varsity football, Esch has only played a handful at 100%. He's also missed large chunks of seasons, most recently sitting on the sidelines for the remainder of the schedule following a Week 6 loss to Creighton Prep.
He's experienced similar setbacks in basketball and soccer season. When his time is up, he can rightly claim a training table from Rob Marshall's office as a graduation present. He, Marshall and Brooke Hughes see each other almost daily during the week for some type of treatment.
But rather than allow his bad luck in athletics to seep into other parts of life, Esch hasn't allowed frequent sports injuries to taint his outlook. Anyone unaware of his injury history would have trouble sensing just how much he's had to deal with. Esch simply won't allow it to shape his attitude.
Thus, going back to that first kickoff, though he may not have been ready physically, the last three-plus years have show Garrett Esch has always had the right mindset to tackle any challenge; even if he didn't necessarily want to make that first tackle.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking because I was just a little freshman kicking at the varsity level," Esch said about his first kickoff. "...I was pretty scared. I didn't want to have to make a tackle because those guys were way bigger than I was.
"I was hoping I'd either get it to the end zone or someone else would make the tackle. I slowed (my pursuit) down a little."
He had more than enough opportunities to try and quiet his fears - Esch made eight kickoffs that night, averaged over 50 yards and had one touchback. At least twice, though, the returner found a seam and Esch was put in a precarious situation. He dove hopefully at the runner but had teammates arrive just in time to make the tackle over the top.
Esch has been a fixture in the Columbus attack ever since. As a sophomore he was more than just a kicker, having run the ball 29 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns with seven catches and 84 yards. Last year he carried 40 times for 267 and two scores and caught seven passes for 194 and a touchdown in an abbreviated season. This year he's rushed 19 times for 182 yards with a touchdown and caught six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
But of course, he's also dealing with an ankle injury that has transitioned kicking duties to a teammate.
Freshman and sophomore year, he was dealing with stress fractures on top of his right foot. Prior to the start of the season, a cut on his foot prevented practicing and playing. His most current ankle sprain is just one in a long line of sprains. Against Creighton Prep, he tore his labrum making a tackle. That injury required surgery but he played on into basketball season before the procedure. He would have missed all of soccer season had their been sports in the spring.
How many games has he played fully healthy?
"I honestly don't know -- not many," Esch said. "There's always something that's wrong. I just try to power through it."
Admittedly, the frequency has forced Esch to accept bad breaks. But while that may sound like responding to bad breaks with cynicism, coach Craig Williams says there's a lot more to Esch's demeanor than simply learning how to accept bad news.
"He's like any other young man; he gets frustrated with it at times. But he usually sits back and finds a perspective on it, and finds a way to come out and continue to work and make it happen," Williams said. "...Like any of us, he gets frustrated with things, but he finds a way to push that aside. He wants to do what's best for the team - go back out and continue to compete."
You can bet that's the case no matter what happens over the next four weeks. While Columbus will make the playoffs regardless due to the NSAA restructuring the Class A playoff system, the Discoverers may be 4-1 after Friday and well on their way to earning a playoff spot had the postseason remained the same.
Like Esch, Columbus has struggled through the past two years, limping to the finish line with losing records after facing a loaded schedule. If there's a player who embodies the will to fight through those tough days in order to enjoy a brighter future, it's Esch.
He's not about to miss any of it now.
"It's definitely different winning by 50 than it is losing by 50," he said. "We all appreciate it. I love how we're the ones dominating now."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
