Football Friday: Lakeview senior Brock Mahoney

Watch Lakeview senior Brock Mahoney get off the bus and you'd assume a few things about his physical presence. Mostly, you likely wouldn't recognize the 5-foot-8, 160-pounder as the team's starting fullback.

Wait, fullback you say? Yes, Mahoney, who wrestles in a weight class 43 pounds below last year's starter at the position, plays the role of stout blocker and bruising runner. Oh, and he also plays at linebacker - yet another spot on the field that seems outside the realm of his physical capabilities.

But judge a book by its cover at your own peril. Mahoney makes a difference for the Vikings on Friday nights despite his relative shortcomings. And no, he's not some sort of speed demon or freak athlete that overcomes his size and stature simply with talent. Mahoney's pride and passion for Lakeview football has shaped him into a difference maker.

In a way, his individual story is one that mirrors the collective story of Viking football. Lakeview is one win away from the state championship not so much because of a preponderance of talent but, as the Vikings call it, "blue-collar football."

Mahoney is proud to fit that identity.

"That's a big part of the team, going out and playing tough, hard-nosed football," he said. "It's the mentality we have. We come to practice every day and we beat the ... we beat each other up pretty bad. That's what sharpens us into who we are; iron sharpens iron."

Mahoney, admittedly, didn't make football a major priority until recently. The type of guys he witnessed having success in practice and on Friday nights looked nothing like him. How could he ever fill those shoes?

Yet, while he wasn't as big or as strong, he also recognized the amount of fun it was to be between the lines and under the lights. Regardless of who was out there, attitude seemed to matter more than height and weight.

Thus, starting with last offseason, Mahoney committed himself to playing with passion. He was never going to match some of his teammates no matter how much work he put in, but that wasn't the point. He was going to show up with passion no matter what and create a mindset that could beat those who weren't willing to match his dedication.

"It's more passion and playing as hard as you can when you weigh what I do," he said. "I've got to play with more passion being small."

Fall camp came and Mahoney earned his way into a rotation at fullback with junior Landon Ternus. Through 11 games, Mahoney has carried the ball 67 times for 299 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, he has 23 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. It's a modest set of statistics, but Mahoney isn't out there to shine in the box score.

Understanding that is what allows him to make other plays.

"Having a good blocking play is just as satisfying as having a good run play; it's all about going out there and doing my best," Mahoney said. "If I can go out there and give great effort on a play, I can feel good. It's not about whether or not I got to run the ball."

Coach Kurt Frenzen considers Mahoney an asset because of that pride and passion.

"He's a real blue-collar kid who comes to practice each and every day, does his very best and gives awesome effort," Frenzen said. "All those things lend themselves to filling that position and doing a great job both offensively and defensively."

And it's not like Mahoney is without any athletic ability. He was a regular in the lineup for the wrestling team last winter and qualified for the state meet in the pole vault during the spring. But there's no doubt that most of what Mahoney brings to athletics simply can't be measured.

"In all three sports, he brings that blue-collar edginess to him that makes him very competitive in all three sports," Frenzen said. "I think his competitiveness has carried him to this point. He likes to compete in whatever it is."

There's no doubt that Mahoney is feeling it more than some others on Saturday morning. His brand of football takes a bigger toll on his body than some others on the team, but there's also a great amount of satisfaction that comes with waking up beaten and bruised up after a win.

Mahoney wants to have that feeling once more this weekend. He and the Vikings are one win, at Kearney Catholic, away from playing in the championship game for the second time in school history. The Stars are unbeaten and, on balance, have more players that get attention in state media. But Lakeview likes its chances because of several players like Mahoney who are willing to do whatever it takes.

"The thing that's awesome about him, I don't care if its practice, I don't care if it's a game, he approaches those team sessions just like it's Friday night," Frenzen said. "When he bounces over and plays scout team, he goes as hard as he does when he's playing with the ones. That attitude, not everybody had that automatically. He's a kid who has that ingrained in him, that's a part of his DNA and that's how he conducts business."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

