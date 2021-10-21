Football Friday: Lakeview senior linemen Hunter and Travis Schoch

Come to a Lakeview football practice and you might see a pair of linemen getting after each other. Actually, you'll see a lot of linemen getting after each other. Lakeview is 6-2 and in the midst of a promising season in large part because of the play on the offensive and defensive line.

But, if you hang around long enough, you'll start to get a sense that a particular pair of big boys seem to always end up across from one another for drills and scrimmage time. It's a battle that's been going on for 17 years.

Hunter and Travis Schoch have been a part of Lakeview football since their childhood. They've been at hundreds of practices and rode the bus to dozens of road games when they were ball boys, water boys, working on the film crew and filling all sorts of support roles.

When their time came to put on the blue and white, Hunter developed into a starter on defense while both rotate on the offensive line.

The Vikings are full of well-known playmakers -- the Schochs aren't typically mentioned in that group. Yet, for Lakeview to be where it is today, and to have developed into a consistent winner over the past two decades, coach Kurt Frenzen said nothing is more necessary than guys like Travis and Hunter Schoch.

"Around here, we've never had a solid football season without kids like that on our team," Frenzen said. "They're team-first guys who do whatever they can to ensure our team is at its best come Friday night. ... Those type of kids, through the years, have been what's great about being a part of our football program."

Hunter starts up front on defense when Lakeview utilizes an even-front and rotates in for other formations. Both are backups on offense.

Whether it's on Friday night or in practice, Frenzen the Schochs are always at their best. They understand how important it is to create competition. When they face off or when one makes a play, Frenzen refers to it as the "Schoch and Schoch Law Firm."

You could say they've been accustomed to these daily one-on-ones since they were boys.

Although Hunter is, technically, two minutes older than Travis, Travis is the one who tends to be the more watchful of the two. Most of the time it's in jest to get under his brother's skin, but he's also been known to check grades online and look over Hunter's writing to make sure both are up to standards.

Hunter holds his brother accountable, too, more so on the football field. But he's also the less vocal of the two. He'll let his brother get under his skin for a while before using that later as inspiration for payback.

"I'm the more competitive one. I like to nag at him a little bit. I like picking on him. So, whatever comes from him, I deserve it," Travis said with a grin. "It's poking the bee hive about little things he does."

Some of those little things were pointed out one day when the two were boys and still sharing a bedroom. Neither can remember the dispute, but it eventually came to a head and Hunter, who had the top bunk, tossed the ladder at his brother and struck him above the left eye.

In most households, that would lead tattling. The Schochs are quite a bit different. Travis likes to annoy his brother but is also willing to take the punishment when it finally arrives. He hid the truth about the small gash on his head until the next day in a car ride when neither could make up a convincing story about its origin.

"She knew it was all his fault but I still got punished," Hunter recalled.

Travis did his best to deflect the blame.

"I had to lie a little bit for him just because I had to cover up for him," Travis said. "I didn't want him to get in trouble because I knew it was me egging him on."

It's funny now, but it's also a look into how two players from the same family have become so important to the Lakeview family.

"Our parents taught us leadership and respect and to look out for each other," Hunter said.

The family togetherness was tested two years ago when dad, Norman, was in a motorcycle accident and eventually lost his life. The family, mom, Jami, sister, Kelli, and Travis and Hunter had to learn a new way of living with dad no longer around. Travis and Hunter took it upon themselves to follow dad's example, pitch in at home and learn how to become more involved in the day-to-day operations of the family.

It's the type of event that can fracture relationships. In this case, Travis and Hunter said the results have been more positive than negative. They would, naturally, prefer to have dad still in their lives. But because of faith and family, they've also been able to move forward and treat each day as a chance to honor dad's memory.

That will most certainly be at the forefront on Friday when the pair play perhaps their final game at Lakeview Stadium. Nothing is guaranteed, and the playoffs may be on the line. But whether its on the football field, in the classroom or in their personal lives, Travis and Hunter Schoch have always inspired each other to rise to the occasion.

"He also held people accountable, so he was always checking in others and getting stuff done around the house and making sure other people are OK," Travis said. "He was big on helping people with faith. He believed that helping people was the right thing to do. So we're always trying to go out and make sure people are OK and try to help."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.