Football Friday: Novicki finds brotherhood up front after reluctantly moving to offensive line

Film sessions with the Scotus Central Catholic offensive line can be quite the experience. Between playful criticism, storytelling, boasting and bragging, the connection between the young men and their coach is clear.
Stumble by the film room some time and it might sound like a group of brothers and cousins.
It's a relationship that has been planted and cultivated for six years. Scotus has 15 seniors on this year's team and 11 of them play upfront as either a center, guard, tackle or tight end. They've been blocking, tackling and hitting one another for, basically, a third of their lifetimes. Growing a bond between members in the group is a natural byproduct.
But there was a time that guard Alex Novicki, one of the five starters on the offensive line, was resistant to joining the brotherhood.
He played junior high and into his freshman year as a tight end. Now, he can't imagine being anywhere else on a Friday night than in the middle of the line with his comrades on both sides.
"I was pretty disappointed I wasn't going to be catching touchdowns. But, with my older brothers all being interior lineman, it's in the blood," Novicki said. "I knew it was probably going to have to happen. I wasn't excited about the change, but I quickly came around."
Sam and Jake Novicki were members of the 2015 state championship team at Scotus. Sam was a 6-3, 220-pound senior; Jake a 6-foot, 170-pound sophomore.
They both finished their SCC careers as offensive linemen.
Regardless, Alex, the youngest, like any young football player, wanted to catch and carry the ball. With linemen to spare in junior high, that wasn't a problem.
However, freshman year when the varsity staff begins to funnel players to one position or another, Novicki stood out as a future blocker. He made the mistake of executing a textbook block on a pulling maneuver that stood out to offensive line coach Roger Krienke.
Krienke suggested becoming a permanent blocker. Novicki begrudgingly agreed.
Three years later, he can't imagine being anywhere else.
“I was pretty upset," Novicki remembered. "I let my friends and my parents know. But I stuck with it. I really like it now."
Of course, despite what Novicki initially believed, expecting to be a pass catcher in a Scotus offense probably wasn't a good idea in the first place. The year his older brothers won a state title, the Shamrocks threw two passes.
Yet, even while that may have been a hard lesson to learn, like he said, it's in the blood. His attraction to the trenches became complete the more he practiced and played, which for Novicki, was early in his career.
He was third in the rotation behind two other guards but found his way onto the field his sophomore year in the first game against David City Aquinas. Cramps and then a concussion led to playing tie that soon became a three-man rotation.
“I definitely did not think I was ready, but I was up for the challenge," he said.
Last year's starting offensive line was mostly all juniors, leading into this year where the front has been together in part or in whole for about 15 games.
Logging that much time together has created a unique dynamic. In competition, there are expectations and standards. Anyone falling short is held accountable. That often leads to aggressive conversations on the sideline. When the offense is clicking on all cylinders, that sharp criticism becomes lighthearted arguing about who had the most pancakes on the last drive.
Those conversations renew later at one of the player's homes. The tradition has always been to play pitch while waiting for the game film to upload online. Novicki always plays with Trenton Hamling as his partner. Who won the last game of pitch won't matter next Friday night...or will it?
"We've been really good friends all throughout our years at Scotus. We just have a great bond with each other; we hang out with each other outside of football," Novicki said. "It really all comes together during games."
Scotus coach Tyler Linder said Novicki is a big reason why. While he might have had aspirations of setting all kinds of Shamrock receiving records, Linder said Novicki has applied that same drive to his work as a guard.
For the last five or six years, Scotus has given away the "Lunch Pale Award" each week to the player that best exemplifies hard work and sacrifice. Krienke picks the first recipient. It's an actual lunch pale filled with trinkets or quotes written on slips of paper that winners contribute to the collection. The player that it is awarded to keeps it throughout the week before it moves on to another winner. Simply put, Linder says, that player "shows up, does his job and goes home."
Novicki won the award the first week of this season. To Linder, it was no surprise.
"He’s physical, he blocks to and through the whistle, he’s always around the pile on defense, he’s just one of those guys when you think of a textbook guy in the trenches, it’s him, and he’s not all that physical and big; he just gets the job done," Linder said. "He does it without needing any special attention or any praise. He goes to work and does his job."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
