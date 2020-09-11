Football Friday: Novicki finds brotherhood up front after reluctantly moving to offensive line

“I definitely did not think I was ready, but I was up for the challenge," he said.

Last year's starting offensive line was mostly all juniors, leading into this year where the front has been together in part or in whole for about 15 games.

Logging that much time together has created a unique dynamic. In competition, there are expectations and standards. Anyone falling short is held accountable. That often leads to aggressive conversations on the sideline. When the offense is clicking on all cylinders, that sharp criticism becomes lighthearted arguing about who had the most pancakes on the last drive.

Those conversations renew later at one of the player's homes. The tradition has always been to play pitch while waiting for the game film to upload online. Novicki always plays with Trenton Hamling as his partner. Who won the last game of pitch won't matter next Friday night...or will it?

"We've been really good friends all throughout our years at Scotus. We just have a great bond with each other; we hang out with each other outside of football," Novicki said. "It really all comes together during games."