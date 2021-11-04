Football Friday Playoffs: Lakeview senior Jaeden Jenkinson

Jaeden Jenkinson can remember all the way back to third or fourth grade when he was in church with the family. Older brother Trey was next to him in the pew and recovering from a dislocated shoulder. Jaden, either forgetting his brother's condition or purposefully looking to inflict harm (he can't fully recall his intent), slugged Trey in the arm.

Big brother let out a small howl and attracted the attention of everyone in the congregation to turn around and locate the trouble. "Wait 'til later," was the message from Trey as he peered down at Jaeden in absolute hostility.

Trey earned his payback in the family pickup truck afterwards. It was a lesson about knowing your place that Jaeden will never forget.

After Friday, he hopes his place is right there alongside big brother in the annals of Lakeview football. Jaeden and Trey have both played on the defensive line, albeit not at the same exact position, but Jaeden has bragging rights, he's pretty sure, based on statistics.

He's certain, thanks to coach Kurt Frenzen who reviewed the records, that his 40-yard dash time and marks in the weight room are better. That information was shared in a somewhat obnoxious text message.

And while that's all neat and noteworthy, Trey has the most meaningful accomplishment of the two -- he was part of the 2013 team that made it to the semifinals. Jaeden can match that Friday if the Vikings can beat Boone Central at home in the Class C-1 state quarterfinals.

The two like to compare other aspects of life and find ways of earning bragging rights, but Jaeden knows much of his success is due to the guidance of his brother in one way or another.

"After church he set me straight, and I never did that again," Jenkinson said Tuesday after Lakeview football practice. "I always bring that up to him. … I remember when they lost in the semifinals. I was more heartbroken than a lot of those kids on the field. I want to get to that next level that his team didn't."

Lakeview will have a chance thanks to the play of Jenkinson on both the offensive and defensive line. As a defensive end, the 5-foot-11, 295-pound senior has put together a season that includes 34 tackles, 33 solo and a sack on defense. On offense, he blocks at right guard for a unit that is averaging 280 rushing yards per game but that has also averaged 368 in the last three weeks.

Jenkinson is a three-year starter for the Vikings and has been an integral part of what Lakeview has achieved each season since.

"First and foremost, he's a guy that just loves football," Frenzen said. "I don't care if it's practice, the game, I don't care what it is, he absolutely loves being a part of football, and when you have those type of guys that can provide energy for a team it's priceless."

Jenkinson's leadership and outspokenness are key factors for an offensive and defensive line mostly made up of more reserved teammates. Not so for Jenkinson. He's never been one to let an important rep at practice go by or let a big play in a game not get the attention it deserves.

Frenzen and the coaching staff never have to ask Jenkinson if he's prepared or where his head is at. He's naturally motivated, coachable and always on top of his game.

"You never need to motivate Jaeden. If you ever need anything, you walk into the locker room and say, 'Hey, we need to get these guys going,' and he takes care of it," Frenzen said. "He's a vocal, emotional leader. He does a great job of holding himself accountable, and he never takes a play off in games or in practice."

Because of that, Frenzen said, when Jenkinson speaks up, his message has the kind of credibility that forces the rest of the roster to sit up and listen.

"When you have a guy who's doing that, and he calls other guys out, he's naturally going to be listened to because they see how much effort and energy, and emotion, and passion he plays with," Frenzen said. "When he speaks up, you better listen."

There's a fire in the belly that comes directly from family, Trey included. Jenkinson helps out at his grandpa's fish and meat shop every day on work release from school and has been doing so for years. Big brother comes to every game, offers advice and watches film with Jaeden. Whether it's in life or athletics, there's been a solid support in place that has given Jenkinson the opportunity he has in front of him Friday.

"My grandpa and my dad have always told me, 'If you're out for something, you give it 110%,'" Jenkinson said. "My older brother was just the same, he used to play and I want to be just like him. I think that's the drive and determination to win."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

