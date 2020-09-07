Football Friday Scoreboard

Class B
Schuyler 14, Douglas County West 6: Schuyler snapped an 11-game losing skid behind the running back tandem of Johnny Gonzalez and quarterback Dennis Martinez. Gonzalez carried the ball 28 times for 160 yards and a touchdown while Martinez went 19 for 123 and a score.
Class C-1
Boone Central 29, Minden 13: Boone Central built a 22-0 lead with a Dustin Andreasen interception return for a touchdown, Wyatt Nissen 1-yard run and Braden Benes 35-yard pass to Ryank Kramer, all before halftime. The Whippets outgained the Cardinals and held the ball for 13 more minutes but threw three interceptions.
"We took a step forward compared to Week 1," coach Mark Hudson said. "The defense was opportunistic and were in great position on two interceptions. The majority of their yards came in the fourth quarter. We still have some technique and execution issues to clean up on offense as we had two touchdowns and two other big plays called back on penalties."
Class C-2
#2 David City Aquinas 27, Centennial 0: Aquinas shut out Centennial for a second straight year thanks to a big fourth-and-goal stop at the end of the first half. Michael Andel ran for three touchdowns, the first on the opening Monarch drive of the game but the offenses ground to a halt until late in the second quarter. Aquinas drove inside the Centennial 5, was stopped on fourth then returned the favor minutes later when the Broncos were halted inside the Monarch 5. Andel scored twice more in the third quarter and Kyle Napier added the final score in the fourth quarter.
Crofton 48, Twin River 7: Twin River managed just 135 yards of offense while Crofton piled up 319 yards rushing. The Warriors scored 14 points in each quarter. The Titans avoided the shutout on a 43-yard touchdown run by Kadren Miller.
"Very big and physical," Twin River coach Bob Frederickson said of Crofton. "They will win a lot of games this year."
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 21, David City 0: David City managed just 105 yards of offense and turned the ball over four times. The Scouts had put together sustained drives on all four turnovers. LVSS scored twice in the second quarter on a 30-yard pass and an 8-yard run the put it away on a 22-yard pass in the third quarter. DC quarterback Dylan Vodicka rushed 16 times for 65 yards.
Class D-1
#1 Cross County 58, Thayer Central 20: Cross County rattled off four straight touchdowns after Thayer Central scored its first following a Cougar fumble midway through the first quarter. Cross County put together 460 rushing yards led by Carter Seim with 172 and three touchdowns and Isaac Noyd with 114 and also three scores. Cross County hosts No. 4 Howells-Dodge on Friday.
"Big games seem to be the common theme this year for us," coach Hayden Delano said. We have to just stay the course, understand that we have a tough schedule and face some of the state's top competition. We will need a great week of preparation this week and will have to be locked in come Friday to compete with a team like Howells-Dodge."
#4 Howells-Dodge 50, Shelby-Rising City 0: The Jaguar defense held the Huskies to 94 yards and eight first downs. Howells-Dodge scored three times in the final 3:53 of the first quarter then built a 42-0 lead by halftime. Levi Belina rushed for 134 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns.
#5 Clarkson/Leigh 54, Elmwood-Murdock 8: Clarkson/Leigh bounced back from a loss to Cross County with the first 48 points and 509 total yards in a road victory. Quarterback Lance Paprocki picked up 164 yards rushing and 131 passing on 5 of 6 throwing. Star running back Tommy McEvoy, who tore an ACL before last season, suffered another season-ending injury to his other knee.
"I feel beyond bad for the kid. I have spent a lot of time with Tommy, especially in the last year; he is not only a great player but is one of the best kids/people I have ever been around," coach Jim Clarkson said. "Unfortunately, our guys got used to playing without Tommy last year. Even though it will be a big blow hopefully the team will be able to rally around him and continue going forward."
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, East Butler 12: EMF built a 30-0 halftime lead and dropped East Butler to 0-2. Collin Bouc had a pair of touchdown runs for the Tigers.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was forced to cancel its road game at Hartington-Newcastle following COVID-19 concerns from the home team.
Class D-2
#2 Osceola 78, Wausa 0: The Bulldogs held the Vikings to just 34 yards of total offense.
#4 Humphrey Saint Francis 68, Emerson-Hubbard 0: Haustynn Forney scored five total touchdowns and the Flyers scored three times on plays of 20 yards or longer. Forney scored the first three St. Francis touchdowns on runs of 17, 13 and a 55-yard punt return. He added a 15-yard run then another punt return of 60 yards, in the second quarter. The Flyers scored seven first-quarter touchdowns.
High Plains 51, Omaha Christian Academy 13: Javier Marino set High Plains up for an early touchdown with a long kickoff return and the Storm was off and running. Marino finished with 113 yards rushing on 15 carries and two scores while running back Tanner Wood carried it nine times for a game high 146 with three scores. High Plains led 44-0 at halftime. Defensively, sophomore Mario Lesiak had 13 total tackles, 12 assisted.
"Offensive line did a much better job this week," High Plains coach Greg Wood said. "(Marino and Wood) had some big holes opened up for them. Tanner and Javier did a great job of seeing the holes and making cuts when needed to."
Hampton 30, Saint Edward 27: The Beavers dropped to 0-2. Sophomore Trey Divis rushed 21 times for 131 yards and a touchdown. St. Ed fumbled the ball away three times.
