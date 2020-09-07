Football Friday Scoreboard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class B

Schuyler 14, Douglas County West 6: Schuyler snapped an 11-game losing skid behind the running back tandem of Johnny Gonzalez and quarterback Dennis Martinez. Gonzalez carried the ball 28 times for 160 yards and a touchdown while Martinez went 19 for 123 and a score.

Class C-1

Boone Central 29, Minden 13: Boone Central built a 22-0 lead with a Dustin Andreasen interception return for a touchdown, Wyatt Nissen 1-yard run and Braden Benes 35-yard pass to Ryank Kramer, all before halftime. The Whippets outgained the Cardinals and held the ball for 13 more minutes but threw three interceptions.

"We took a step forward compared to Week 1," coach Mark Hudson said. "The defense was opportunistic and were in great position on two interceptions. The majority of their yards came in the fourth quarter. We still have some technique and execution issues to clean up on offense as we had two touchdowns and two other big plays called back on penalties."

Class C-2