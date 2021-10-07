FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Scotus senior Nick Ehlers

If you look to the Shamrocks waiting at the line of scrimmage before the snap you can't miss it. In the moments leading up to the snap of a crucial down, Scotus Central Catholic senior Nick Ehlers is psyching himself up to make a play.

There's a certain kind of jump that he does to get himself mentally ready. He brings his knees up to his chest as he hops in the air two or three times before putting his hand in the turf.

Ehlers isn't totally sure where it came from. But it's his way of focusing on the moment at hand. Seven weeks into the season, it's evolved into a rallying point for the Scotus defense.

But Ehlers, who had little to no playing time before this season, is more than just a novelty - he's become a playmaker. He starts at nose tackle on defense and is the sixth man in the offensive line rotation.

Think of him as the popular veteran. He's the one the student section cheers for to get playing time. But Ehlers isn't waiting around for a gesture of sympathy. He earned his spot.

"Last year was just an average year for football. Then powerlifting season hit and my maxes went up a ton; everything clicked, and then in track throwing, that also went up a ton. That was my first year, and I was surprised with how it ended," Ehlers remembered. "Then football came along and it just clicked. Everything just came together."

It couldn't have happened at a more fortunate time for Ehlers and Scotus. He only saw the field previously when the Shamrocks were ahead or behind by enough that the result was no longer in doubt.

That could no longer be the case this fall for Ehlers and many players like himself. For Scotus to put together a winning season and make a possible playoff run, the 'Rocks needed several unknowns to announce their arrival.

Both the offensive and defensive lines lost every member in the unit besides Seth VunCannon. On defense, SCC had been lit up week after week by power running games. When coach Tyler Linder and the staff came together in the offseason, there were far more questions than answers.

With only a third of the season remaining, many of those concerns have found a solution. Nick Ehlers might be the most unlikely.

He admits that last year he was "terrified" to face the seniors at practice. Anxiety and a lack of self-confidence dropped him on the depth chart and kept him in the junior varsity lineup.

But when he strapped up the pads and put on his helmet this summer, something was different. He was just as big and strong as anyone else out there. Suddenly, he had a reason to believe.

Scotus has a drill that's been in place for decades that's essentially a match of wills. Players line up at the opposite ends of a long, painted 2x4 and race to the middle where a collision and a battle of physicality ensues. Ehlers, who almost always lost and found himself either on his butt or his back, began to turn the tide.

Newfound confidence plus this new jump infused Ehlers with the aggressiveness needed to start making his presence felt. It was there, waiting in line where he first began to hop up and down in what's now known as the "stick jump." His nickname for few years has been "stick" after his physical appearance as a freshman inspired little more than good-natured ribbing at his tall, lanky form. Months later, the "stick jump" is anticipated and appreciated by everyone on the roster.

Regardless of how Ehler's career started, it's ending the way Linder said it had to. While Scotus has always produced a handful of superstars, the truly special teams have had players like Nick Ehlers.

"Scotus is built on guys coming out and being super seniors; that's actually what you prefer and what you want - guys who bide their time, work hard and develop in JV. You hope those guys develop into great varsity players," Linder said. "If you have good guys in JV who only play as seniors, that's the sign of a healthy program and a healthy roster.

"The fact that Nick has stuck it out, and not just stuck it out, but been a staple of our JV unit for years who's now reaping the benefits of his hard work ... he's just a Scotus guy. He's the type of guy we look for who's going to buy in and do everything that's necessary for the team to win."

Ehler's team-first approach and mentality has been part of his makeup since birth. The third in a family of nine children, he's had no other option but to learn how to operate as one among many.

In a group of siblings that he says are always competing for attention from mom and dad, setting yourself apart, while also understanding collective success, has been a balancing act in place since a young age.

As much as it can be a frustrating existence, Ehlers wouldn't have it any other way. There's always someone to talk to, someone to have fun with and, as spread out as the birthdays are, there's free cake and ice cream at least once a month during a nine-month stretch.

But in all seriousness, Ehlers sees the big picture and how living, loving and cooperating together to make home life work has allowed him to grow into other areas of life.

"Being in a large family helped me realize faster that things aren't always going to go your way," he said. "You have to be pretty humble. You can't be the standout guy all the time; you have to do your work and do what you're supposed to do. ... You don't always get along, but I love it."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.