Football Friday: VunCannon's drive has been there since the pavement at Isidore's

VunCannon started his Shamrock career at center but was a backup behind bigger, more experienced players. Still, his ability to block forced his inclusion in the starting lineup. Coach Tyler Linder and offensive line coach Roger Krienke found room for him on the end where he was, for all intents and purposes, a glorified tackle. But his athleticism has also led to a few receptions over the years and more touchdown catches than older brother Tate - a fact he likes to keep at the front of Tate's memory.

When everyone but him donned caps and robes last May, that left Linder and Krienke searching for answers. VunCannon provided one of the easiest. His move back to center has since facilitated a rebirth of the Scotus offense behind the conversion of a handful of larger running backs into guards and the quick development of younger players.

"At first it was tough because no one knew what they were doing," VunCannon said. "We had backs converted to guards and all kinds of young guys out there. I took it as my job to get them settled down, get them in the system and make sure they knew what they were doing."

Linder points to VunCannon's work as a leader up front as one of several factors that has made Scotus such a potent offense.