Football Thursday: Santos Gonzalez - Hard to the Whistle

Last week at Norfolk was a game tailormade for a guy like Santos Gonzalez.

Columbus High's right tackle, Gonzalez was part of an offensive line that set the terms of engagement all night long. The front five led the offense on four extended scoring drives that chewed up yards and clock from start to finish.

Gonzalez had more than 50 snaps to deal out punishment and make his presence felt to a Panther defense that no doubt knows his name and number by now.

Thursday will mark a year since he was made a starter up front at Lincoln North Star. Admittedly, he went out there anxious and scared - anxious for the responsibility put on his shoulders as a starter and somewhat concerned for the left knee that had once nearly cost him a football career.

He may never be completely free of the uncertainty that comes with two surgeries and two years away from the game. But as he has shown ever since walking out onto the field for the first time, Gonzalez has found a way to use that uncertainty to his advantage.

If there's anyone on the roster who never takes a play or a rep off, who's relentless, who goes to the whistle, it's Santos Gonzalez.