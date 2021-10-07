Football Town: If you haven't been under the lights yet on Friday night, you're missing out

If you haven't been out to Pawnee Park or Lakeview Stadium the last six Fridays, it's time to ask: what are you waiting for?

There is perhaps nowhere else in Nebraska, outside the Omaha and Lincoln metro, that is in the midst of great football like we're seeing right now in Columbus.

Scotus Central Catholic has been ranked since the second week of the season and checks in currently at No. 5 in Class C-1 (Lincoln Journal Star). Crosstown rival Lakeview is No. 7 and back on track after losses to No. 4 Pierce and No. 9 Wayne. At Columbus, the Discoverers have come back from an eye-opening loss in Week 1 at Omaha Central and won five straight. Behind the first win over Kearney since 2003, CHS has cracked the Class A top 10 at No. 8.

No one seems to know, and few can even surmise, another point in the history of the city in which all four schools have a ranked football team. Do you recall a similar point in the football past of Columbus? If so, drop me a line at sports@columbustelegram.com.

It's a scenario Scotus coach Tyler Linder likens to the scene at farmer's co-ops all around the Cornhusker state.

Linder, Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen and Columbus coach Craig Williams each make their way to the KLIR studios on Saturday mornings for the coaches show. Sometimes that studio can be a lonely place despite all the company. Not so this year.

"There have been seasons in the past when that little room feels like a scene out of the movie "A Quiet Place" where you could hear a pin drop and everyone dreaded going on the radio," Linder said. "This year, however, it seems more or less like a co-op - a bunch of guys drinking their coffee and bragging about how early they get up, how hard they work and the crop their growing."

Linder has been growing a blue-ribbon crop thus far, guiding the Shamrocks to a 6-0 record that includes wins over No. 10 Wahoo and C-2 No. 4 Aquinas Catholic. Scotus had a lot of questions prior to the season. The roster isn't all that much faster or stronger or bigger or more talented than a year ago, but there's clearly something special taking place down on 18th avenue.

Up on the hill, Lakeview entered the year with expectations after a strong finish, a roster that brought back almost all of the playmakers and the return of both fronts at the line of scrimmage. The Vikings are a two-point conversion away from owning a win over the reigning champs. And despite two losses, Lakeview spent the last three weeks reminding the rest of the state why there is so much excitement in the program.

The Vikings will likely be 6-2 when it hosts Scotus on the final Friday of the season in a huge matchup that will determine the district champion.

Frenzen didn't have as colorful of an analogy as Linder's co-op example, but he too arises every Saturday excited to be a part of the conversation.

"Football is a part of Columbus’s DNA and has been for a very long time," Frenzen said. "All three schools have put special seasons together, championship seasons, semifinal runs, wins in the playoffs. Unfortunately over the 21 years I have been around Columbus, it seems that we all three weren’t able to put together those memorable seasons at the same time.

"It’s has been one of the three or two of the three schools but not ever all three in the same year. Everywhere I go people are talking about football and how all three schools are competing at a high level."

And the games have been memorable and dramatic. Just ask Williams, his staff, players and anyone who was at Pawnee Park last Friday.

Columbus beat Lincoln Southeast at home when it was No. 2 in 2010. Tommy Ernst made a tackle at the Discoverer 14 on fourth-and-3 to end the game and send a jubilant crowd onto the field.

Outside of the student section, there wasn't a field storming this time, and Kearney wasn't rated. But after falling behind 14-0, throwing a pick-six that tied the game in the fourth quarter and trailing by a field goal with less than three minutes remaining, Columbus had an answer for it all.

Brody Mickey's throw to Ernest Hausmann in the final minute is one of those stories that will be told and retold at the Pawnee, Glur's and other watering holes for decades to come.

"I don't remember a time that we have all been in the ratings. Of course, each team has a focus on what they need to do each week, but to see the success that each school is having makes our staff proud to be a part of football in Columbus," Williams said. "This city has good kids, good coaches, and good programs that may get overlooked at times, so it is validating to see all three teams having success."

There are at least three more chances to be a part of a season for the ages, and likely more to come in November. Until then, Scotus is at home this week against Schuyler while Lakeview hosts Homecoming against North Bend.

Not to put the cart before the horse, but local football fans should be able to attend a half at both and see several good things happen.

On Oct. 15 Columbus welcomes No. 2 Bellevue West to town likely with a great opportunity to come in with a six-game winning streak on the line. Omaha Westside won the 2020 title, but the Thunderbirds are currently the standard in Class A.

The next week is the Lakeview/Scotus showdown coupled with Columbus and North Platte. Bragging rights and playoff positioning will be on the line. As pleasant as the evenings have been, there's no reason not to join the crowd.

The Scotus comeback against Aquinas and the Columbus comeback against Kearney are 'where were you?' type of moments. Don't let another one pass by.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

