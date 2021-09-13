Football Wrap: Jags win D-1 showdown with Cougars

"We got off to another good start which was nice to see. We were able to score with our special teams, which was good as we are showing some improvement in that area," coach Eric Kessler said. "Palmer did some nice things offensively, and we struggled some on the defensive side of the ball. We will have to play better on defense this week as we face a very good Wausa team."

Osceola 60, Mead 42: The Bulldogs (2-1) led 22-6 but then found themselves in a 30-26 game at the half and had fallen behind 42-36 by the start of the fourth quarter. The defense held the Raiders out of the end zone the rest of the way while the offense scored four times in the final eight minutes.

Junior Isaiah Zelasney was back after sitting out with an injury in Week 2 and rushed for 207 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns. He also ran back a kickoff for a touchdown.

"We scored on the first play of the game, but were answered when Mead took the kickoff back for a touchdown. Our offense did a good job moving the ball all night, resulting in 60 total points and zero punts," coach Luke Ericson said. "Our defense came up with enough stops down the stretch to seal the game for us and come out with a win."