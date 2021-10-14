Forever in history: Lindsay Holy Family set to name field after Bill Mimick

Almost a half century in football will be recognized on Friday night in Lindsay when Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Bill Mimick will have the field in Lindsay named in his honor.

Mimick has been leading Lindsay Holy Family since 2011 and stayed in that position when the two schools combined sports programs a few years ago.

He's got more than 250 wins in his career, a state championship and numerous playoff appearances. Mimick's time on the sidelines includes at Monroe, Lynch, Spencer-Napier, Newman Grove and Lindsay.

Mimick is a Columbus native who attended Scotus Central Catholic when it was named Saint Bonaventure. He's in the Shamrock Hall of Fame and was, when he graduated, the second-leading scorer ever in Scotus basketball.

Mimick played football at Wayne State before taking his first job teaching in Monroe while also coaching football, boys basketball and both boys and girls track programs.

HLHF plays No. 4 Cross County on Friday in Lindsay with a kickoff time set for 4 p.m. A small ceremony will take place at 3:45 p.m. After the game, everyone is invited to join Mimick as well as former players and coaches at the Lindsay gymnasium for a small get together.

