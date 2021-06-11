Forney, nine area players in NEN classic

Four Flyers, two Cardinals, two Bulldogs and a Patriot will put their pads on one more time as representatives of their hometown team in Saturday's Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic in Norfolk.
In the ninth edition of the contest held at Memorial Field in Norfolk, area players make up 25% of the White Team roster that will kick it off at noon Saturday against the Red Team. Although there were rosters and coaches announced for last summer's game, the pandemic forced a cancellation.
Haustyn Forney, Austin Leifeld, Justin Leifeld and Karter Welch of Humphrey Saint Francis, Ryan Kramer and Cole Greek of Boone Central, Dylan Dohmen and Zach Pfeifer of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Lance Paprocki of Clarkson/Leigh bring the action back to the field after a year away on Saturday.
For Forney, Justin Leifeld and Ryan Kramer, its their second all-star game in three days following Thursday's Central Community College-Columbus All-Star Basketball game.
Forney, who also plays on the Post 283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors Legion baseball team, said the constant transition from one sport to another has made it a whirlwind of a week but one that will undoubtedly leave a wealth of memories to recall.
"It's pretty intense going from baseball to basketball to football, and the football has been very intense," Forney said Wednesday after an event out with the White Team. "We're going to try to win this game Saturday. It's been pretty crazy being around all different groups of guys."
Forney scored 11 points and Kramer had 14 on Thursday night in a 97-85 losing effort for the Central Silver Team.
Those two and Leifeled will be teammates again Saturday and often together on the edges as fellow wide receivers and defensive backs. Greek Pfeifer and Welch are defensive tackles, Austin Leifeld plays fullback/linebacker, Paprocki will be part of the secondary, Dohmen will be up front playing guard on offense and linebacker on defense.
The White Team will have it's hands full with a Red Team roster that includes three members of the North Team at last week's Shrine Bowl - Shawn Rinkel of Pierce and Reid Korth and Victor Kniesche of Wayne.
Teams don't stay together during the week like in Kearney but have taken part in multiple practices a day normally from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"It feels pretty great because during the football and basketball seasons this has always been my goal - try to show out for the state and try and make a name for myself," Forney said. "Kind of proving that here, and the all-star basketball game, I'm going to do what I can, try get our team a dub and, on the football field, do me; make some catches and stuff like that. I'm just excited to show out."
All but Kramer and Greek will have an adjustment period from 8-man to 11-man for Saturday's game. Saint Francis went 8-2 last fall and suffered a 50-46 loss to Osceola in the second round of the playoffs. HLHF was 5-3 and missed the playoffs. Boone Central was 3-4 and also not in the postseason. Clarkson/Leigh went 4-5 and was eliminated in the first round.
Following the all-star game and the rest of summer with the Lakeview Seniors, Forney will be playing college football at Dakota Wesleyan. He chose the Tigers for their style of offense. Dakota Wesleyan puts the ball in the air more often than other college programs - a fact that Forney said will allow him to make more of an impact.
He's done that throughout his Flyer career though it has been mostly as a running back. Forney tried to convince Kessler the line wasn't as strong this year and thus, Forney's best chances to contribute were split out as a receiver. He's not on the sidelines enough to try and make those appeals, but when he did there were some playful disagreements.
That's been the case in Norfolk as well, where around 70 football players have been setting the stage for Saturday's battle.
"Today we bowled together, but no one spoke together. It was pretty cold in the room," Forney said. "We all know other people on the team, and we're talking crap to one another. We've got some dudes going to Morningside and I'm going to Dakota, so there's a little rivalry there. It's all fun and games, but at the same time we're all getting in each other's faces a little bit; it's pretty fun."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.