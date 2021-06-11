Forney, nine area players in NEN classic

All but Kramer and Greek will have an adjustment period from 8-man to 11-man for Saturday's game. Saint Francis went 8-2 last fall and suffered a 50-46 loss to Osceola in the second round of the playoffs. HLHF was 5-3 and missed the playoffs. Boone Central was 3-4 and also not in the postseason. Clarkson/Leigh went 4-5 and was eliminated in the first round.

Following the all-star game and the rest of summer with the Lakeview Seniors, Forney will be playing college football at Dakota Wesleyan. He chose the Tigers for their style of offense. Dakota Wesleyan puts the ball in the air more often than other college programs - a fact that Forney said will allow him to make more of an impact.

He's done that throughout his Flyer career though it has been mostly as a running back. Forney tried to convince Kessler the line wasn't as strong this year and thus, Forney's best chances to contribute were split out as a receiver. He's not on the sidelines enough to try and make those appeals, but when he did there were some playful disagreements.

That's been the case in Norfolk as well, where around 70 football players have been setting the stage for Saturday's battle.