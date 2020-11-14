Four 'Rocks named First Team All-District

Three Scotus Central skill players and one linemen earned First Team All-District honors for their performances during the 2020 football season. Two of the selections were given to seniors and two to juniors.
Senior quarterback Evan Bock was named a First-Team All-District selection in his first year under center. Junior running back Devon Borchers and junior receiver Garrett Oakley were also chosen for the First Team.
Four other Scotus players were named Honorable Mention. SCC finished third in the district and were thus awarded four First-Team selections. West Point-Beemer won the five-team district with a perfect 4-0 record and went 6-0 overall. The Cadets had four First-Team offensive and four First-Team defensive selections. Lakeview, at 3-1 in the district and 4-5 overall, had two First Team selections on offense and four on defense.
Bock, after serving as a receiver/running last season, completed 67 of 114 passes for 1,004 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground he picked up 591 yards on 113 carries and found the end zone 13 times.
"He came in and won the quarterback job and did a fantastic job of it," coach Tyler Linder said. "He really did his team a service the entire year. I'm really proud of Evan."
Borchers led Scotus with 136 carries and picked up exactly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry and also caught 10 passes for 156 yards and two scores.
His biggest impact was felt late in the season when he rushed for 185 yards and three scores against North Bend to go with a 45-yard touchdown catch, had 72 yards and two touchdowns against Schuyler then went for 225 and two touchdowns with a 23-yard touchdown catch against Boone Central.
"He hit his stride about the middle of the season and started rattling off some big performances in big games," Linder said. "Devon was really our go-to guy on offense. ...Just a very good, consistent ball carrier. He's not going to knife you with his speed. But he's a very versatile and durable back we can rely on."
Oakley caught 31 passes for 455 yards and three scores and ran the ball 11 times for 63 and two more trips to the end zone, but Linder said it was more the effect Oakley had as a blocker that might have been his most regular contribution.
"He can do a lot of things in the passing game, but one of my favorite things about him offensively is his ability to block downfield," Linder said. "He's a tremendous stock blocker, and he has a big frame. So, guys have to run around him, and that allows a lot of our perimeter runs to really take off.
"He's an incredibly gifted kid, coachable kid, and he gets everything he deserves."
Scotus doesn't keep stats on pancake blocks, but defensively, senior Alex Novicki had 41 total tackles and three for loss. He's started for more than two years up front on offense.
"Everything that you look for in a Scotus offensive lineman is Alex Novicki," Linder said. "He's smart, he's tough and he does what he can with the gifts God gave him. He plays extremely, extremely tough football. He was also up there as one of our leading tacklers on the season. His contributions on the offensive line and in the linebacking corps were tremendous."
Honorable Mention selections were center Kade Wiese, tight end Seth Vun Cannon, defensive lineman Trenton Hamling and safety Josh Faust.
Wiese is a multi-year starter on on offense who had 30 total tackles defensively and four for loss. Vun Cannon caught seven passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Hamling had nine tackles and two for loss. Faust made 24 stops and intercepted four passes.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!