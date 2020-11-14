Four 'Rocks named First Team All-District

His biggest impact was felt late in the season when he rushed for 185 yards and three scores against North Bend to go with a 45-yard touchdown catch, had 72 yards and two touchdowns against Schuyler then went for 225 and two touchdowns with a 23-yard touchdown catch against Boone Central.

"He hit his stride about the middle of the season and started rattling off some big performances in big games," Linder said. "Devon was really our go-to guy on offense. ...Just a very good, consistent ball carrier. He's not going to knife you with his speed. But he's a very versatile and durable back we can rely on."

Oakley caught 31 passes for 455 yards and three scores and ran the ball 11 times for 63 and two more trips to the end zone, but Linder said it was more the effect Oakley had as a blocker that might have been his most regular contribution.

"He can do a lot of things in the passing game, but one of my favorite things about him offensively is his ability to block downfield," Linder said. "He's a tremendous stock blocker, and he has a big frame. So, guys have to run around him, and that allows a lot of our perimeter runs to really take off.

"He's an incredibly gifted kid, coachable kid, and he gets everything he deserves."