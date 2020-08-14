Frenzen chosen for '21 Shrine Bowl

A firm case can be made that Lakeview football has had two eras: pre and post Kurt Frezen.
Granted, there was a state runner-up team before he was hired for the head coaching position in 2001, and two other trips to the playoffs. But by and large, the most successful years of the program have been the last 19 with Frenzen at the helm
Since he took the reigns, Lakeview has qualified for the playoffs nine times and developed a winning culture. From a history of losing seasons the first 30 years of school history to one of the most successful programs year in and year out since then, Frenzen is regarded by his peers as one of the best in the business.
That respect now extends to coaching next year's North Squad in the Shrine Bowl - perhaps the most prestigious honor a Nebraska high school football coach can receive.
Frenzen found out the week after this year's Shrine Bowl. The announcement was made Thursday morning. He'll be joined on his staff by Lakeview defensive coordinator Jeff Bargen.
For a kid who grew up playing in Nebraska at Fullerton before a college career at Midland then a coaching start at Hastings High, the honor is truly a humbling one.
"Growing up in Nebraska and being a high school football guy for a long time, this is one of the things you definitely strive for and strive to be a part of," Frenzen said. "Through the years you come across great athletes, and people associated with the program have been able to have some pretty special honors, but this one definitely rates at the top or near the top.
"...It's one where when you think about the cause of the game, and what you're playing for, it takes the honor to a whole other level.
Frenzen will be joined on his North Team staff by Mike Kayl, the head coach at Gretna, Judson Hall, the head coach at Scottsbluff, Russ Plager, the head coach at Wayne, Wade McVey, the defensive coordinator at Bellevue West, and Bargen.
Three assistants are selected. Frenzen is allowed to pick two others and allowed one from his staff.
The South Team will be headed by Mark McLaughlin (Platteview) and joined by Dustin Kronhofman (Arapahoe), Tony Janssen (Auburn), Tim Clemeger (Papillion-La Vista South), Jordan Bald (RB/QB Platteview) and Jeff Montgomery (Offensive Coordinator Gibbon).
Bargen has been on Frenzen's staff since the fall of 2007. He moved to Columbus when his wife, Michelle, came to town for her dentistry practice. Bargen was leaving Ashland-Greenwood where he was the defensive coordinator and wrestling coach and hadn't found a job in Columbus when Frenzen called before the move and offered him an assistant's position.
"I was immediately impressed with coach Frenzen when I got here. He's got a great knowledge of the game, first and foremost, and he really puts the kids first," Bargen said. "He leads a great program that's a great example for kids how to learn the team is more important than any one person. They learn servant leadership.
"His program that he has built does a good job of turning young boys into young men."
The feeling is mutual with Frenzen.
"I got a heads up from the guys at Ashland who said, 'You've got to do whatever you can to get this guy on your staff. He's a really good wrestling coach and a football coach. Do whatever you can,'" Frenzen remembered back. ..."One of the best heads up I've ever gotten. He's been a great coach and a great teacher for our school and a great friend to me, personally, as well."
Lakeview athletic director Jake Shadley said the honor is more than fitting to the coach he's seen up close and personal for all those 19 years. Ray Wagner came back to Nebraska from Texas, started setting the foundations for Lakeview football then handed it off to Frenzen.
"He really took it and ran with it. There was something for him to start on, and he's just taken it to the next level," Shadley said. "His teams are just consistently very good. The teams perform to the best of their capabilities, he's very well-respected, his teams are disciplined, he has the respect of the team and his colleagues. I'm very proud he has this opportunity, and we're very proud of him.
Frenzen has been on the Shrine Bowl staff before, as an assistant in 2014.
Having experienced it once, he said it's the purpose behind the game, and having the chance to meet the kids who are that purpose, that makes being a part of it a real honor. That combined with the relationships built over a week make the Shrine Bowl a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Or in Frenzen's case, twice-in-a-lifetime.
"It's the cause that the game is played for. When you get there and you get around the Shriners, see what they stand for and meet some of the kids the game is played for, and what the cause is all about, you take away how important that game is, how important the attendance at that game is and how important the effort you put into the game is," Frenzen said. "And the second part is the friendships you create with the athletes and the coaches you're on the staff with. I'm still friends with the coaches from that (2014) staff and still text a few of the kids."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
