Frenzen chosen for '21 Shrine Bowl

"His program that he has built does a good job of turning young boys into young men."

The feeling is mutual with Frenzen.

"I got a heads up from the guys at Ashland who said, 'You've got to do whatever you can to get this guy on your staff. He's a really good wrestling coach and a football coach. Do whatever you can,'" Frenzen remembered back. ..."One of the best heads up I've ever gotten. He's been a great coach and a great teacher for our school and a great friend to me, personally, as well."

Lakeview athletic director Jake Shadley said the honor is more than fitting to the coach he's seen up close and personal for all those 19 years. Ray Wagner came back to Nebraska from Texas, started setting the foundations for Lakeview football then handed it off to Frenzen.

"He really took it and ran with it. There was something for him to start on, and he's just taken it to the next level," Shadley said. "His teams are just consistently very good. The teams perform to the best of their capabilities, he's very well-respected, his teams are disciplined, he has the respect of the team and his colleagues. I'm very proud he has this opportunity, and we're very proud of him.

Frenzen has been on the Shrine Bowl staff before, as an assistant in 2014.