Frenzen says passion is his team's biggest strength

KEARNEY - Shrine Bowl North Team head coach Kurt Frenzen didn't hesitate when asked what the strength was of his group after seeing it in action for the 10th practice of the week on Thursday.
Now, normally, some coaches might point to an individual or a position group when presented with such an inquiry. Frenzen's roster certainly has enough talent to brag about. But as much as he is impressed by this player or that player, it's the enthusiasm of the group that he said will make it successful on Saturday night.
"They're a blast to be around and coach, for sure," he said. "They've got a definite passion and love for the game of football. That's easy to see whether it's in practice or anything that goes along with it - watching film, game planning or going over some of the scouting stuff that we have. They're eager to get to the game Saturday night, and that's a fun thing to be around."
Thursday at UNK consisted of two team practices - one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. After a few days of pads and contact, Frenzen and his staff scaled back the workouts to helmets and shoulder pads.
The afternoon session included a kicking competition that saw Ord's Kelen Meyer and Grand Island Northwest's Parker Janky square off from different distances. Meyer, a Nebraska walk-on, hit one from 55 yards out. He made one last fall from 58 that tied the state record.
Later, at the end of practice, the offense and defense selected three members each to go head-to-head in a dance off. After about three rounds of their best, Isaac Montgomery (Lincoln High), Zephaniah Sivels (Millard North) and Cooper Taylor (Elkhorn South) of the defense were declared winners over Kale Bird (Bennington), Kekoa Chai (Bellevue West) and Carson Rohde (SEM) from the offense.
"This is a long week, and you ask a lot of kids to give up a whole week of the summer after their senior year and come out and have three-a-days and two-a-days all for a greater cause for themselves and for one last high school football," Frenzen said. "You've got to have a real passion for the game, and all these guys definitely have that."
Frenzen has been working with the offensive line like he does at Lakeview. His assistant Jeff Bargen and Gretna head coach Mike Kayl have spent time with the backs and receivers. Wayne head coach Russ Plager has been coaching the defensive line. Scottsbluff head coach Judson Hall and Bellevue West assistant Wade McVey have been working with the linebackers and secondary.
"I think we have a lot of depth (on the offensive line) and I think that's a real strength of our team," Frenzen said. "Staring with Nolan Gorczyca (Omaha Roncalli), Chris Graham (Omaha Burke), Hunter Push (Omaha North), Kekoa Chai from Bell West and (Arian) Garcia (Gretna), that unit is really solid. But, listen, the guys rotating in and coming off the bench are very good offensive linemen and are some of the best our state has the best to offer."
Frenzen spent the months leading up to Saturday's 6 p.m. kickoff at Cope Stadium in Kearney putting together a game plan. As he mentioned in a story Wednesday for The Telegram, he and the staff feel like they've analyzed and scouted their roster nearly to perfection. Few changes have been made over the last few days.
The team went out bowling Thursday night, has two more practices on Friday and then a banquet ahead of Saturday's game.
The North team also selected captains for both sides of the ball. The defense chose Taylor and Dexter Larsen of Blair. The offense went with Bird, the quarterback, and Gorczyca, the left tackle.
"We tried to put a game plan together that was going to highlight the skill set of our offensive team. Whether that's receiver, offensive line, running back or quarterback, when I sat down to put that together, I wanted everybody to be a piece of the puzzle, not just one focal point for our team," Frenzen said.
"You get a little nervous when you get to camp. Is it going to be as advertised? Are the kids going to be who you thought they were? I feel like, fortunate enough for us, they are who we thought they'd be. We haven't really had to alter what we do for them."
