Frenzen says passion is his team's biggest strength

KEARNEY - Shrine Bowl North Team head coach Kurt Frenzen didn't hesitate when asked what the strength was of his group after seeing it in action for the 10th practice of the week on Thursday.

Now, normally, some coaches might point to an individual or a position group when presented with such an inquiry. Frenzen's roster certainly has enough talent to brag about. But as much as he is impressed by this player or that player, it's the enthusiasm of the group that he said will make it successful on Saturday night.

"They're a blast to be around and coach, for sure," he said. "They've got a definite passion and love for the game of football. That's easy to see whether it's in practice or anything that goes along with it - watching film, game planning or going over some of the scouting stuff that we have. They're eager to get to the game Saturday night, and that's a fun thing to be around."

Thursday at UNK consisted of two team practices - one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. After a few days of pads and contact, Frenzen and his staff scaled back the workouts to helmets and shoulder pads.