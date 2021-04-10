Goal line stop put Oakley on path to college football

Scotus Central Catholic football was in the midst of a mostly forgettable loss to Pierce in 2018 when then freshmen Garrett Oakley announced his presence.
Scotus trailed 45-7 after three quarters and lost the game 59-21. It was the third in a row during a season in which the Shamrocks went 4-5 and missed the playoffs.
As Scotus football seasons go, it was one that quickly faded into the past. Yet it's that 38-point road loss to Pierce that may prove to be one of most consequential games in recent history. A defensive stop by Oakley revealed to the coaching staff his potential for the next level.
That potential came to a crossroads earlier this week when Oakley announced his decision to give a verbal commitment to Northern Illinois. he became the third player in the state to commit to the Huskies.
Oakley, 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, was honorable mention all-state last season.
His ascent to Division I college football started that fateful evening in Pierce. Though the exact details of the play Oakley made that night remain somewhat disputed, the after effects are clear.
"We hit heads pretty hard. After I watched film, I guess he fumbled it," Oakley said. "I don't remember a whole lot from that play, but I guess it's what made me tough."
Oakley's lack of memory isn't as a result of play but due to the passage of time. Neither he nor his coach, Tyler Linder, are completely in agreement on when or where it happened.
Oakley seems to remember it on the goal line. Linder didn't mention that fact. Either way, what's for sure is that Scotus was being physically manhandled and Oakley came up from his cornerback position to make a stop at the line of scrimmage. While most of his teammates were being pushed around, Oakley provided a brief Shamrock response to the Bluejays' domination.
"Right then we were like, 'This kid is fearless, this kid is not afraid to work and this kid is not going to back down from a challenge,'" Linder recalled. "We knew from early on in his career that Garrett was going to be special, and he's special in a lot of ways, but he made his presence known early."
In the time since then, Linder had a conversation with the Oakley family to share his belief in Garrett as a Division I football player. His first play as a freshman led into a sophomore season where he was more involved as a pass catcher and cornerback. Scotus won a game in the playoffs and Oakley found a brotherhood in practice and competition that was unlike any other team dynamic he had experienced.
College football was always a goal, but now having distinguished himself as a playmaker and having been a part of a tight-knit locker room, it became a goal that was realistic and necessary.
Following that 2019 season, senior teammate Eric Mustard also told Oakley he saw potential in his future. The two came together to form a meal plan and a training regimen to begin preparing Oakley for a chance at college football. He attended some camps, gained a few pounds and hoped for the best.
September 1 of a player's junior year is when coaches can begin having personal contact.
"I probably didn't get (a text) until 1 o'clock. I was checking my phone after every period and hoping for at least one coach to text me," Oakley said. "I had a number of college coaches text me that day. It really motivated me to get better."
North Dakota, South Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Wyoming, Toledo, Rice and Colorado State are just some of the few programs that have expressed interest.
Though Oakley was once a freshman full of anxiety when told he was starting that night in Pierce, Linder isn't surprised that he's progressed to this point.
"Garrett understood how versatile of an athlete he is, and he really brought that to our team to showcase his skills," Linder said. "People also forget he's a tremendous outside linebacker, tackler, punter, kickoff returner. The fact that he's an overall athlete is impressive and makes him very intriguing to a lot of schools."
Oakley found the deepest connection with Northern Illinois after the coaching staff built a relationship through regular contact at least every other week if not weekly.
He took a virtual tour two weeks ago and committed earlier this week. During the recruiting process he saw film that detailed how the staff prefers to use its tight ends, that philosophy caught Oakley's eye. What he called impressive facilities and a beautiful campus only added to the attraction.
Northern Illinois "checked all the boxes," so rather than wait and see what other schools had to offer, there was nothing more to consider.
"I really enjoyed that. It felt like home," he said. "They're really in need of a tight end. So, I think I can have a big impact, hopefully soon and hopefully I can surprise a lot of people and play soon."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.