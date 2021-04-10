Goal line stop put Oakley on path to college football

Oakley seems to remember it on the goal line. Linder didn't mention that fact. Either way, what's for sure is that Scotus was being physically manhandled and Oakley came up from his cornerback position to make a stop at the line of scrimmage. While most of his teammates were being pushed around, Oakley provided a brief Shamrock response to the Bluejays' domination.

"Right then we were like, 'This kid is fearless, this kid is not afraid to work and this kid is not going to back down from a challenge,'" Linder recalled. "We knew from early on in his career that Garrett was going to be special, and he's special in a lot of ways, but he made his presence known early."

In the time since then, Linder had a conversation with the Oakley family to share his belief in Garrett as a Division I football player. His first play as a freshman led into a sophomore season where he was more involved as a pass catcher and cornerback. Scotus won a game in the playoffs and Oakley found a brotherhood in practice and competition that was unlike any other team dynamic he had experienced.

College football was always a goal, but now having distinguished himself as a playmaker and having been a part of a tight-knit locker room, it became a goal that was realistic and necessary.