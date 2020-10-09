Halvorsen's kickoff return sparks Lakeview comeback, Vikings first win since Week 1

North Bend tried to catch the Lakeview kickoff return team napping and regain possession for a drive that could have potentially made it 21-0 for the Tigers late in the first quarter of Friday's C-1 District 4 matchup in North Bend.

But Lakeview sophomore Turner Halvorsen had seen this before. West Point-Beemer caught Lakeview off guard last week after taking a 14-7 lead. The Cadets used an onside to start a third-straight scoring possession and put the Vikings in a hole from which they would never recover.

This time it was Lakeview turning the game on its head. Halvorsen came forward and grabbed the ball before it had gone the required 10 yards and went 53 yards to the end zone for the Viking's first score of the game.

Lakeview went on to produce 35 of the next 42 points in the game, shut out North Bend in the second half and snapped a five-game losing skid with a 42-21 road victory.

"It was a big play, especially for a sophomore to have that heads up," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "It was one of those, 'No!' then 'Yes!' plays from me. It wasn't going to go 10 yards, I don't think, but he attacked it. You don't want to be passive in those deals. He caught it in stride and just housed it. It was crazy."