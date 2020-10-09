Halvorsen's kickoff return sparks Lakeview comeback, Vikings first win since Week 1

North Bend tried to catch the Lakeview kickoff return team napping and regain possession for a drive that could have potentially made it 21-0 for the Tigers late in the first quarter of Friday's C-1 District 4 matchup in North Bend.
But Lakeview sophomore Turner Halvorsen had seen this before. West Point-Beemer caught Lakeview off guard last week after taking a 14-7 lead. The Cadets used an onside to start a third-straight scoring possession and put the Vikings in a hole from which they would never recover.
This time it was Lakeview turning the game on its head. Halvorsen came forward and grabbed the ball before it had gone the required 10 yards and went 53 yards to the end zone for the Viking's first score of the game.
Lakeview went on to produce 35 of the next 42 points in the game, shut out North Bend in the second half and snapped a five-game losing skid with a 42-21 road victory.
"It was a big play, especially for a sophomore to have that heads up," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "It was one of those, 'No!' then 'Yes!' plays from me. It wasn't going to go 10 yards, I don't think, but he attacked it. You don't want to be passive in those deals. He caught it in stride and just housed it. It was crazy."
Halvorsen's aggressiveness was likely a reaction to Frenzen's message about playing down hill and making plays rather than waiting for things to happen.
He reiterated that challenge early when North Bend drove down and scored on an 8-yard run then made it 14-0 just about seven minutes later on a 13-yard touchdown pass. Frenzen called a timeout before the first score, challenged his defense then began pulling players out of the game and doing the same individually on the sideline.
Lakeview quarterback Kolby Blaser threw an interception on his first pass of the game following North Bend's 7-0 lead. But after the Tigers made it 14-0, Halvorsen, Blaser and the rest of the Vikings had seemingly had enough.
"I thought we were at the point of the season where it was time to start challenging some kids," Frenzen said. "The best part was our kids rose to it. It was good to see them respond."
Blaser found Adam Van Cleave for a 45-yard touchdown catch with 8:52 left in the half for a 14-14 tie. North Bend answered with a 5-yard scoring reception on the next drive but another Lakeview touchdown pass, this one from Van Cleave to Halvorsen for eight yards, knotted it back up 21-21.
Lakeview then scored on its opening drive of the second half and added two more touchdowns while also thwarting every remaining North Bend drive including one that had a first-and-goal on the 4.
"I think we saw a team come out tonight that hadn't been there in a few weeks," Frenzen said.
Blaser finished 9 of 13 throwing for 187 yards and the one touchdown. Mason Viergutz caught six passes for 128 yards, and Van Cleave did most of his damage running the ball - nine times for 95 yards and a score.
Lakeview second half touchdowns also included a 2-yard run by Blaser to make it 28-21 with 10:49 showing in the third quarter, Cooper Tessendorf's 12-yard run with under three minutes left in the third and Van Cleave's 26-yard run with 2:42 to go in the game.
"I'll tell you what, this win feels as good as any I've had in a while, and the main reason is I didn't know where our mental toughness was going to be tonight after the stretch we've had," Frenzen said. "...Tonight, I needed to challenge our team, and our team answered the call. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
