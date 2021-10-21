Handling emotions key for Shamrocks

Scotus Central Catholic football has lost three of its last four to Lakeview and in each of the past two trips up the hill north of town.

In the last 18 seasons, the Shamrocks are just 6-12 against the Vikings. They've claimed wins over their rival with squads that included the 2019 playoff team, three in a row from 2014-2016 in a stretch when Scotus won a state title but also in 2010 with a group that finished 3-6.

Like most rivalries, the quality of either side tends to have less of an effect on the outcome compared to the sheer motivation to win.

More often than not, coach Tyler Linder said, it's the side that's better able to ride the emotional waves of the game that finds itself on top when the scoreboard hits zeros.

That looks to be the case again on Friday when the District 4 title is up for grabs and Lakeview may need to win in order to make the playoffs.

"As much as you want to take emotion out of it, and I think our team has done a really good job of that this year, when things are going good they're never as good as they seem, and when they're bad they're never as bad as they seem," Linder said. "I think our kids have embraced that. ... Our guys never get too down on themselves or high on themselves; they're just playing for the next play. I think that's a huge part of this game."

Lakeview won 28-21 last year but rolled up 374 yards on the ground with a power run game that dominated at the line of scrimmage. Austen Smith and Adam Van Cleave both had 116 yards rushing and Smith found the end zone twice.

That Scotus team was susceptible to being run over and through by that point in the season. In the Shamrocks' five losses they averaged 380 rush yards against. The final score showed just a seven-point margin between these two rivals last season, but it wasn't nearly as close as that indicated.

In the 12 months since, Scotus has shored up its defense against the run and allowed just one opponent to rush for more than 200 yards.

The Shamrocks are also unbeaten with wins over two 5-3 teams, No. 5 Boone Central and C-2 No. 4 Aquinas Catholic.

The defense will be tested again this week against a rushing attack that has found its rhythm over the past five games.

Defensively, it's been the same story. Lakeview has allowed just 49 points in the last five games and 24 of those were in the win over Central City. Last week alone, the defense produced two safeties and an interception for a touchdown.

On special teams, although there haven't been any touchdowns, the kicking and punting teams have covered well and the return guys have busted a big run or two each week.

It's been a stretch of weak opponents, but Lakeview has definitely hit a stride.

"I'd expect nothing less from a Kurt Frenzen coached team," Linder said. "Lakeview has a heck of a coaching staff up there. It's the reason they're competitive in every single game they play year in and year out. The first thing you notice on film is they're incredibly disciplined and they play incredibly hard. They match, and in most cases, exceed the level of their opponent. I'm really impressed with their player development, the game plans they've attacked teams with and the adaptations they've made to their offensive and defensive schemes."

Scotus will make the playoffs no matter what happens on Friday. The Shamrocks are currently fourth in the wildcard standings and appear to be locked into that position even with a loss. A win could push SCC up to No. 2 and guarantee the Shamrocks home field all the way to Lincoln.

Thus, it's not exactly a nothing-to-lose scenario, but one in which Linder expects his guys to play loose and free. That's the way it has been all season. That plus added motivation of the guys in blue and white across the line have the 'Rocks eager for battle.

"We're not short on motivation," Linder said. "You can talk about playoff seedings and district titles and all those things are great. For us, it's the next game, it's the next play, it's the next series. We're just dialed in to what we need to do."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

